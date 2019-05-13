Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Multi-Emmy award-winning producer Celeste Fianna chatted with Digital Journal about the hit digital drama series, "The Bay," on Amazon Prime. Fianna also stars as Tamara Garrett on the show, who is the daughter of Flanery's character. "I like that Tamara is trying to do the right thing most of the time, such as trying to find real love, but she gets herself in a ton of trouble without realizing it most of the time," she said. She had nothing but the greatest remarks about working with Emmy-nominated actor Brandon Beemer (Evan Blackwell) on the award-winning digital drama series, The Bay. "We have a lot of exciting things coming up on the show," she said. "The rest of season four is going to be pretty good," she hinted. Fianna also enjoys working with The Bay's executive producer She also noted that she does not mind being dialogue-heavy, where she has to memorize many pages of script. "The more pages, the merrier. I just love it," she said. "The longer you've done acting, the easier it gets to memorize lines." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, Fianna said, "Technology and streaming have changed it quite a lot. Within the past five years, there have been so many changes, and they have restructured everything. When we started five years ago, our category was the last one announced in the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and now, we are in the main event on Sundays. It has taken a big turn, which is really nice." In the past, Fianna won four Daytime Emmy Awards as a producer on The Bay. "Those were great. It was an amazing experience to take home the Emmy for 'Outstanding Digital Drama' for four years in a row," she admitted, about taking home the Emmy Awards. Fianna acknowledged that she is very self-motivated and she likes to work hard. "I am motivated by living a happier, better life. Success feels good as things progress and grow. It is fun watching things evolve," she said. For young and aspiring actors, Fianna encouraged them to "never give up" and to "not take rejection hard," especially since it's a part of the business. "Everybody deals with it," she said. "Keep going and don't give up. Have faith in yourself, be smart and innovative. Look at this career as a business and really go for it." In 2016, she was also nominated as a producer for This Just In, which was up for "Outstanding Children's or Family Viewing Series." "That was a lot of fun," she admitted. "Filming that sitcom was fun." Fans and viewers can also binge TheBay on Amazon Prime by "We love our fans so much. We love our fans so much. We thank them for all the love and support," she said, about The Bay fans. "The fans keep up going and they keep us motivated. It makes us feel like we are doing something good and important. We couldn't be happier with them. They have been so sweet." Fianna defined the word success as contentment in her life. "If you are happy with who you are, then that's very important," she said. For more information on The Bay, check out its To learn more about multi-Emmy winner Celeste Fianna, follow her on At the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, The Bay was up for seven awards, including "Oustanding Digital Drama Series." Sean Patrick Flanery won for the Emmy for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Ty Garrett. 