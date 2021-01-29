Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Emmy-nominated writer and executive producer Lauren De Normandie chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the five new episodes of the first season of "Studio City" that were released on Amazon Prime. On writing these five episodes, she said, "It was pretty fun actually. I was in a cabin in Tahoe with a blanket and hot chocolate, and I was on calls with Timothy and Michele Kanan, knocking it out. Writing those were a lot of fun." "We were able to develop the characters a lot more this season, and we gave them something more to sink their teeth into. We still wanted the issues since part of the motivation behind this show is to give a voice to people and issues that didn't necessarily have a voice. We really wanted to showcase that and this season we wanted to beef it up a little bit more," she elaborated. Fortunately, for De Normandie COVID-19 didn't affect her as much because she worked remotely. "I was working remotely for the entire time," she admitted. "I know the on-site protocols for filming during COVID were a challenge." Last summer, the show scored a total of eight Daytime Emmy nominations. "That was amazing," she said. "We were hoping that was what the outcome was going to be. It was still a surprise and an honor, and overall, it was pretty amazing." Studio City's five new additional episodes of Season 1 are available for streaming on To learn more about Lauren De Normandie, check out her Emmy nominee Lauren De Normandie Lauren De Normandie It was created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli, and directed by Timothy Woodward Jr. All of these aforementioned filmmakers served as co-writers of the new episodes, along with De Normandie and Michele Kanan.On writing these five episodes, she said, "It was pretty fun actually. I was in a cabin in Tahoe with a blanket and hot chocolate, and I was on calls with Timothy and Michele Kanan, knocking it out. Writing those were a lot of fun.""We were able to develop the characters a lot more this season, and we gave them something more to sink their teeth into. We still wanted the issues since part of the motivation behind this show is to give a voice to people and issues that didn't necessarily have a voice. We really wanted to showcase that and this season we wanted to beef it up a little bit more," she elaborated.Fortunately, for De Normandie COVID-19 didn't affect her as much because she worked remotely. "I was working remotely for the entire time," she admitted. "I know the on-site protocols for filming during COVID were a challenge."Last summer, the show scored a total of eight Daytime Emmy nominations. "That was amazing," she said. "We were hoping that was what the outcome was going to be. It was still a surprise and an honor, and overall, it was pretty amazing."Studio City's five new additional episodes of Season 1 are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video To learn more about Lauren De Normandie, check out her IMDb page More about Lauren De Normandie, Studio City, Sean Kanan Lauren De Normandie Studio City Sean Kanan