Sibley is nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Leland Adler in the hit digital series Dark/Web
. The show itself has been nominated for a total of seven Daytime Emmy Awards
.
His entire interview with Michael Fairman TV
may be seen by clicking here
.
The winners of the digital acting, writing and directing categories will be announced tomorrow evening (Sunday, July 19) via a virtual ceremony that will be held remotely.
Earlier this month, Sibley
was interviewed by Sarah Gise for her "The ADHD Artist Podcast
."
Dark/Web
is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here
.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Graham Sibley
back in May of 2020.
Emmy-nominated actor Graham Sibley
Phillip Sebal