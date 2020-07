Emmy-nominated actor Graham Sibley Phillip Sebal

Sibley is nominated for the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series" for his portrayal of Leland Adler in the hit digital series Dark/Web. The show itself has been nominated for a total of seven Daytime Emmy Awards His entire interview with Michael Fairman TV may be seen by clicking here The winners of the digital acting, writing and directing categories will be announced tomorrow evening (Sunday, July 19) via a virtual ceremony that will be held remotely.Earlier this month, Sibley was interviewed by Sarah Gise for her " The ADHD Artist Podcast ."Dark/Web is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Graham Sibley back in May of 2020.