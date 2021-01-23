Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Two-time Emmy-nominated actress Anna Maria Horsford ("The Bold and The Beautiful") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about being a part of the hit series "Studio City." "I watched the first six episodes in the series, and the look was incredible," she said. "It has really great production values. In its short duration, Studio City tells you a lot." Horsford praised Studio City creator, Emmy nominee Sean Kanan for being a "nice guy" and extremely bold and ambitious. "His wife, Michele [Kanan] is very hard-working and the script was great. Everybody was so nice, and the strange part about soap operas is that you really become family, it's the strangest kind of feeling. You get a closeness with the people that you work with to the point where you feel like you are related to them." "You know that you are addicted to this crazy thing called the 'acting bug' cause you want to come back the next day," she said. "Once you get the adrenaline, it doesn't make a difference if you are getting one dollar or $10,000. You just feel good about doing it." She also had kind words towards showrunner and director Throughout her career in the entertainment business, she earned two well-deserved Daytime Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Vivienne Avant in the hit CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful. Speaking of The Bold and The Beautiful, she also complimented her former co-star Jacob Young. "Jacob is as sweet as can be. I really love Jacob's music. He's the sweetest guy. The soap opera world is really like a family." The five new additional episodes of the first season of Studio City are available for streaming on To learn more about veteran actress Anna Maria Horsford, check out her Anna Maria Horsford in 'Studio City' Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City' She plays the role of Jolene Hernandez in the Emmy award-winning digital drama series Studio City on Amazon Prime Video."Show biz is always a surprise," she admitted, prior to adding that being cast in Studio City was "accidental.""I watched the first six episodes in the series, and the look was incredible," she said. "It has really great production values. In its short duration, Studio City tells you a lot."Horsford praised Studio City creator, Emmy nominee Sean Kanan for being a "nice guy" and extremely bold and ambitious. "His wife, Michele [Kanan] is very hard-working and the script was great. Everybody was so nice, and the strange part about soap operas is that you really become family, it's the strangest kind of feeling. You get a closeness with the people that you work with to the point where you feel like you are related to them.""You know that you are addicted to this crazy thing called the 'acting bug' cause you want to come back the next day," she said. "Once you get the adrenaline, it doesn't make a difference if you are getting one dollar or $10,000. You just feel good about doing it."She also had kind words towards showrunner and director Timothy Woodward Jr . and Scott Turner Schofield. "Timothy is really something," she said. "I worked with Scott in The Bold and The Beautiful, and he is the nicest."Throughout her career in the entertainment business, she earned two well-deserved Daytime Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Vivienne Avant in the hit CBS soap opera The Bold and The Beautiful.Speaking of The Bold and The Beautiful, she also complimented her former co-star Jacob Young. "Jacob is as sweet as can be. I really love Jacob's music. He's the sweetest guy. The soap opera world is really like a family."The five new additional episodes of the first season of Studio City are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video To learn more about veteran actress Anna Maria Horsford, check out her IMDb page , and follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Anna Maria Horsford, Actress, Emmy, Studio City, amazon prime Anna Maria Horsford Actress Emmy Studio City amazon prime