From all of us at THE BAY to all of you... wishing you a very very Merry Christmas! ❤️ TheBayFamily MerryChristmas BingeTheBay W6eTGCsgCq — The Bay the Series (@TheBaytheSeries) December 25, 2020

Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment

Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment

"From all of us at The Bay to all of you... wishing you a very very Merry Christmas! #TheBayFamily #MerryChristmas #BingeTheBay," the show posted on its Twitter page.Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 26, Emmy award-winning lead actor Kristsos Andrews will be spotlighted in the Telly award-winning talks show, " The Donna Drake Show ," hosted by Donna Drake, on CBS-WLNY Andrews' most recent performance as twin characters Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway in the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," earned rave reviews from Digital Journal , where it was described as "mesmerizing."Tune in on Tuesday, December 29, for the 10th and final episode of Season 6 of The Bay on Popstar! TV For more information on The Bay, check out its official website and follow the show on Facebook and Instagram