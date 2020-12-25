"From all of us at The Bay
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 26, Emmy award-winning lead actor Kristsos Andrews will be spotlighted in the Telly award-winning talks show, "The Donna Drake Show
," hosted by Donna Drake, on CBS-WLNY
Andrews' most recent performance as twin characters Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway in the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay
entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," earned rave reviews from Digital Journal
, where it was described as "mesmerizing."
Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Tune in on Tuesday, December 29, for the 10th and final episode of Season 6 of The Bay
on Popstar! TV
Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment