article imageEmmy award-winning series 'The Bay' wishes fans 'Merry Christmas'

By Markos Papadatos     33 mins ago in Entertainment
The 19-time Emmy Award-winning digital drama series, "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, is wishing fans and viewers Happy Holidays.
"From all of us at The Bay to all of you... wishing you a very very Merry Christmas! #TheBayFamily #MerryChristmas #BingeTheBay," the show posted on its Twitter page.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 26, Emmy award-winning lead actor Kristsos Andrews will be spotlighted in the Telly award-winning talks show, "The Donna Drake Show," hosted by Donna Drake, on CBS-WLNY.
Andrews' most recent performance as twin characters Pete Garrett and Adam Kenway in the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," earned rave reviews from Digital Journal, where it was described as "mesmerizing."
Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in The Bay
Kristos Andrews as Adam Kenway in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
Tune in on Tuesday, December 29, for the 10th and final episode of Season 6 of The Bay on Popstar! TV.
For more information on The Bay, check out its official website and follow the show on Facebook and Instagram.
Emmy award-winning digital drama series The Bay
Emmy award-winning digital drama series 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
