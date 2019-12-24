Email
Emmy award-winning drama series 'The Bay' back with fifth season

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series "The Bay" will kick off on Monday, December 30, with new episodes.
These brand new episodes will be available for streaming on the show's official homepage, and then they will be posted on Amazon Prime for streaming. Emmy award-winning executive producer, writer, and director Gregori J. Martin described the fifth season as the "most compelling yet."
The fifth season of The Bay was written by Gregori J. Martin with executive producer and executive story editor Wendy Riche.
This past summer in the fourth season of the digital drama, Pete Garrett (Kristos Andrews) and Commissioner Lex Martin (Tristan Rogers) were looking to find missing Bay matriarch Sara Garrett (Mary Beth Evans) who was being held hostage by her blackmailing husband, Steve Jensen (Matthew Ashford). Lianna Ramos (Jade Harlow) was accused of intentionally shooting her fiancée. Her grandfather Nardo (A Martinez) is helping her through this crisis, and she is receiving her from psychiatrist Dr. Angela Foster (played by Vivica A. Fox).
Fans and viewers can use the following hashtags on social media: #BingeTheBay and #TheBay5.
In addition, the cast has been announced for The Bay spinoff series yA.
