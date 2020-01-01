Email
article imageEmmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow of 'The Bay' is engaged

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     47 mins ago in Entertainment
Congratulations are in order for Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow. She announced on social media that she is engaged.
Harlow posted on a photo on her Instagram page, displaying her diamond ring, stating that she got engaged in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. "Sooo, THIS happened today!!! #engaged #someoneputaringonit #soulmates," she exclaimed in a post on social media.
In 2019, she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for her portrayal of Lianna Ramos on The Bay. In 2018, she took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series."
Harlow is starring in the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, which premiered on Monday, December 30. To learn more about The Bay or to watch the new episodes, check out its official website.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Jade Harlow, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jade Harlow back in April of 2019.
