Harlow posted on a photo on her Instagram page, displaying her diamond ring, stating that she got engaged in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica. "Sooo, THIS happened today!!! #engaged #someoneputaringonit #soulmates," she exclaimed in a post
on social media.
In 2019, she earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series
" for her portrayal of Lianna Ramos
on The Bay
. In 2018, she took home the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series."
Harlow is starring in the fifth season of the Emmy award-winning digital drama series, The Bay
, created by showrunner Gregori J. Martin, which premiered on Monday, December 30. To learn more about The Bay
or to watch the new episodes, check out its official website
.
