Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actress Emma Samms, MBE chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the forthcoming "Dynasty" online reunion event on March 20, and she opened up about her health and battle with COVID. Samms will be a part of a "Dynasty" virtual reunion on Saturday, March 20, 2021, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the show, and it is produced in coordination with "The (unofficial) Dynasty Reunion that Linda Rohe and I are organizing was an idea that I came up with in order to raise funds for research into Long Covid, something I’ve been suffering from for a year. The response that I’ve had from my old castmates has been thrilling and heartwarming. With so many of the cast participating and with a few surprises planned, I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. And fun is definitely something that we are all craving right now," she said. She opened up about working in the primetime drama Dynasty. It was a joy and a privilege to work on Dynasty. To have had such a great role on a show with such an enormous, worldwide audience was a bit daunting to start with, but the cast and crew quickly made me feel at home. Samms also spoke about her health following her battle with COVID. "I’m not feeling great, to be honest. But I’m very aware that the consequences of catching COVID are far greater for some, so in many ways, I count my blessings," she said. She expressed that she loved playing Holly in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. "I loved playing Holly especially in the early days when she and Robert were happily married. A happy marriage is a rare thing on a soap opera! Holly is feisty and independent and interesting. And she has a good heart. I am so grateful to the writers for creating her. For young and aspiring actors, Samms said, "I would say get as much experience as you can, in amateur dramatics for example. Get onto film sets in any capacity, as a runner, or anything else, and watch and absorb as much as possible. Also, learn as many different skills as you can. You might just be the one to snag a role because you can horse ride, roller skate, play an instrument." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "The digital age means so many more platforms and therefore the need for so much more content. This translates to more opportunities for performers, which is marvelous. The only downside I’d say, as a woman of a certain age, is a high resolution. I do slightly yearn for the soft focus of 35mm film." For her fans, she concluded, "I am constantly thrilled and surprised by the longevity of their support. I truly appreciate their loyalty and ongoing encouragement from the bottom of my heart." To learn more about Emma Samms, MBE, follow her on View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Samms (@emma.samms) On her latest endeavors, she said, "My latest projects are mostly writing ones, due to my health and the pandemic. But hopefully, it won’t be too long before I can return to Los Angeles and we can rescue Holly from her abductors."Samms will be a part of a "Dynasty" virtual reunion on Saturday, March 20, 2021, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the show, and it is produced in coordination with Coastal Entertainment . To learn more about this virtual event, click here "The (unofficial) Dynasty Reunion that Linda Rohe and I are organizing was an idea that I came up with in order to raise funds for research into Long Covid, something I’ve been suffering from for a year. The response that I’ve had from my old castmates has been thrilling and heartwarming. With so many of the cast participating and with a few surprises planned, I know it’s going to be a lot of fun. And fun is definitely something that we are all craving right now," she said.She opened up about working in the primetime drama Dynasty. It was a joy and a privilege to work on Dynasty. To have had such a great role on a show with such an enormous, worldwide audience was a bit daunting to start with, but the cast and crew quickly made me feel at home.Samms also spoke about her health following her battle with COVID. "I’m not feeling great, to be honest. But I’m very aware that the consequences of catching COVID are far greater for some, so in many ways, I count my blessings," she said.She expressed that she loved playing Holly in the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital. "I loved playing Holly especially in the early days when she and Robert were happily married. A happy marriage is a rare thing on a soap opera! Holly is feisty and independent and interesting. And she has a good heart. I am so grateful to the writers for creating her.For young and aspiring actors, Samms said, "I would say get as much experience as you can, in amateur dramatics for example. Get onto film sets in any capacity, as a runner, or anything else, and watch and absorb as much as possible. Also, learn as many different skills as you can. You might just be the one to snag a role because you can horse ride, roller skate, play an instrument."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "The digital age means so many more platforms and therefore the need for so much more content. This translates to more opportunities for performers, which is marvelous. The only downside I’d say, as a woman of a certain age, is a high resolution. I do slightly yearn for the soft focus of 35mm film."For her fans, she concluded, "I am constantly thrilled and surprised by the longevity of their support. I truly appreciate their loyalty and ongoing encouragement from the bottom of my heart."To learn more about Emma Samms, MBE, follow her on Instagram and Twitter More about Emma Samms, Mbe, Dynasty, Online, Event Emma Samms Mbe Dynasty Online Event