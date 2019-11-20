Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Actress Emily Swallow chatted with Digital Journal about "The Mandalorian" on Disney+, "Seal Team" on CBS, as well as The CW's "Supernatural." She also spoke about being an actress in the digital age. She has a story arc this season on the CBS series Seal Team as Dr. Natalie Pierce, a physiologist brought in by the NHRC Department of Warfighter Performance to increase the team's operational longevity. "She's a wise character and a little bit of a healer," she said. "Expect the unexpected on Seal Team." Swallow is in Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which was directed by Jon Favreau. "It is unlike anything I've ever done," she said. "It is completely delightful. It was so much fun to shoot it, and the world that was created. It was such a fun, collaborative environment. Seeing how well it has been received has been so much fun. Prepare to have your minds blown over and over again. It keeps getting better and better." On being an actress in the digital age, Swallow said, "It feels exciting since there are so many more opportunities. There are no limits anymore." She listed Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Laurie as her dream male acting partners. "I would love to do scenes with them," she said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Community." "I have been reminded so much lately that I have an incredible community," she said. For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Find a way, early on, to connect with what it is that truly excites you and drives you. There are so many different stories to be told and so many ways to navigate the profession." Swallow defined the word success as "feeling integrity in the work that she is doing and feeling connected to her true self." To learn more about actress Emily Swallow, follow her on Swallow is known for her work in The Mentalist, The Mandalorian, Supernatural, and Seal Team; moreover, she is known for her fan-favorite character Amara ("The Darkness") as the big bad villain during Season 11 and recently reprised her role in the current and final season of Supernatural on The CW. "Oh man. I am so happy that Amara got to come back this season. I love shooting that," she said. "My love for that show has just grown and grown. Getting to go back and revisit that character has been great."She has a story arc this season on the CBS series Seal Team as Dr. Natalie Pierce, a physiologist brought in by the NHRC Department of Warfighter Performance to increase the team's operational longevity. "She's a wise character and a little bit of a healer," she said. "Expect the unexpected on Seal Team."Swallow is in Disney+ series The Mandalorian, which was directed by Jon Favreau. "It is unlike anything I've ever done," she said. "It is completely delightful. It was so much fun to shoot it, and the world that was created. It was such a fun, collaborative environment. Seeing how well it has been received has been so much fun. Prepare to have your minds blown over and over again. It keeps getting better and better."On being an actress in the digital age, Swallow said, "It feels exciting since there are so many more opportunities. There are no limits anymore."She listed Benedict Cumberbatch and Hugh Laurie as her dream male acting partners. "I would love to do scenes with them," she said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Community." "I have been reminded so much lately that I have an incredible community," she said.For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Find a way, early on, to connect with what it is that truly excites you and drives you. There are so many different stories to be told and so many ways to navigate the profession."Swallow defined the word success as "feeling integrity in the work that she is doing and feeling connected to her true self."To learn more about actress Emily Swallow, follow her on Instagram and on Twitter More about Emily Swallow, Actress, seal team, Disney, The Mandalorian Emily Swallow Actress seal team Disney The Mandalorian