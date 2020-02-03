Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment New York - Elmo actor Allie Fogel (who hails from Atlanta, Georgia) chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming "Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!" production at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. "I love how this show appeals to multiple generations since the television show has been around for 50 years. When I look into the audience and see children, parents, and grandparents enjoying the show together, it's very uplifting. I also like the fact that in this production of Sesame Street Live! all the Sesame Pals are planning a party and everybody has a different idea of fun, but with some help from the audience, it becomes the ultimate reflection of what friendship plus teamwork can accomplish," Fogel elaborated. On playing the iconic character Elmo, Fogel said, "It's an honor to be portraying Elmo who is one of the most iconic and beloved characters of all time. Elmo is a 3 ½-year-old red furry monster who loves to dance, which definitely speaks to me. I began dancing at the age of three and have never stopped." For young and aspiring actors, Fogel said, "Never stop believing. You can truly do anything you put your mind to. Don't ever let anyone tell you, 'No' or that you're not good enough. Train hard, seek out mentors, have a good attitude and be irreplaceable." On being an actor and performer in the digital age, Fogel noted that it is very exciting. "Advancements in technology have allowed the Sesame Street Live! Creative Team to incorporate a large LED screen in Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! This LED screen is even a character in our show. His name is CB, which is short for Community Billboard." Fogel explained, "CB allows us to incorporate another element of interactivity into the show, through gameplay. For instance, one of the games Big Bird plays with the audience is the Bird Game. The audience is divided into three groups: The Blue Owls, The Green Turkeys, and the Red Birds. When a blue owl appears on the CB’s screen, the audience members in the Blue Owl group “Hoot.” When a green turkey appears, the Green Turkey audience members gobble. And when a red bird appears, the Red Bird audience members tweet." "I would personally like to invite you to attend Sesame Street Live! Let's Party! at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden from February 14 to 23, I can't wait for you to help us plan the community party and have you dance and sing along with us." For more information on Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!, check out its Sesame Street Live! 