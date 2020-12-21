Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Ellen Hollman chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the action thriller "Army of One," which she co-wrote, produced, and stars in it. Regarding her inspirations as an actress, she said, "I was raised by two classical musicians who were no strangers to the stage. Although I retired from my violin and piano playing as a teenager, I still carried an extreme curiosity for the performing arts. The ability to transport an audience to a world you're creating continues to inspire me." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There are far more opportunities now than there were even five years ago. You can create, pitch, and shoot a project yourself without a big network or studio putting the breaks on it. It's honestly become a free-for-all which, yes, can be seen as overwhelming, but also a challenge ready to accept for those willing and able." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you can imagine it, you can create it. Don't wait for others to make your dream a reality. Take out your iPhone, shoot a proof of concept, and share it with the world. Who knows, you may just be the next sensation." Hollman had the greatest remarks about master photographer Bjoern Kommerell. "Bjoern is one of my favorites. I managed to catch up with him when I was wrapping up Matrix 4 in Berlin. I've been shooting with him for over a decade. Everything from my headshots, auditions, short films, and, yes, even the Army of One movie poster – they have his name all over it. He raises the bar so high, it's hard for others to even compare, plus he's a frickin’ riot and gets my weird sense of humor," she said. She defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success means happiness. It's not money, not fame, just plain happiness. Period," she said. Hollman concluded about Army of One, "It is unique in its ability to bring heart and empathy through the eyes of a female protagonist. Many times in the male-dominated action-drama genre, there's a harshness and toughness that doesn't truly allow you to see into the character’s soul. I feel we managed to accomplish that along with the fact that every performer does their own action in the film. No stunt doubles, no CGI, just good ol’ fashioned grit." To learn more about actress Ellen Hollman, follow her on Ellen Hollman Bjoern Kommerell On being a part of Army of One, she said, "Anytime I get to work alongside my hubby Stephen Dunlevy, I'm a happy camper. He was not only the Stunt Coordinator but also played Hank in the movie. We spent countless hours putting together the action design for the film, which involved throwing him over my head quite a bit. You know, usual couple stuff."Regarding her inspirations as an actress, she said, "I was raised by two classical musicians who were no strangers to the stage. Although I retired from my violin and piano playing as a teenager, I still carried an extreme curiosity for the performing arts. The ability to transport an audience to a world you're creating continues to inspire me."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "There are far more opportunities now than there were even five years ago. You can create, pitch, and shoot a project yourself without a big network or studio putting the breaks on it. It's honestly become a free-for-all which, yes, can be seen as overwhelming, but also a challenge ready to accept for those willing and able."For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you can imagine it, you can create it. Don't wait for others to make your dream a reality. Take out your iPhone, shoot a proof of concept, and share it with the world. Who knows, you may just be the next sensation."Hollman had the greatest remarks about master photographer Bjoern Kommerell. "Bjoern is one of my favorites. I managed to catch up with him when I was wrapping up Matrix 4 in Berlin. I've been shooting with him for over a decade. Everything from my headshots, auditions, short films, and, yes, even the Army of One movie poster – they have his name all over it. He raises the bar so high, it's hard for others to even compare, plus he's a frickin’ riot and gets my weird sense of humor," she said.She defined the word success as contentment in life. "Success means happiness. It's not money, not fame, just plain happiness. Period," she said.Hollman concluded about Army of One, "It is unique in its ability to bring heart and empathy through the eyes of a female protagonist. Many times in the male-dominated action-drama genre, there's a harshness and toughness that doesn't truly allow you to see into the character’s soul. I feel we managed to accomplish that along with the fact that every performer does their own action in the film. No stunt doubles, no CGI, just good ol’ fashioned grit."To learn more about actress Ellen Hollman, follow her on Instagram More about Ellen Hollman, Army of One, Film, Digital Age, Thriller Ellen Hollman Army of One Film Digital Age Thriller