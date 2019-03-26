Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Elle LaMont chatted with Digital Journal about her new horror film "Flay," which will be released on April 2 on Video on demand (VOD). On the film Flay, she said, "We filmed it about five years ago. It was indie film-making at its finest. We shot it in the middle of summer in Texas outside." She added, "Who doesn't want a good horror movie? Flay has everything to offer: it has the supernatural villain, the forest scenes and it has everything a good horror film should have." Each day, she is motivated simply by the love of her craft. "I love what I do," she said. "I am an aspiring hermit in the real world." Her advice for young and aspiring actors, she said, "Get on set and be quiet, and watch what all the various departments on the crew do. Learn from the actors that are more experienced by watching them how they conduct themselves. Do your homework ahead of time and be prepared to work." LaMont listed Academy Award winner Gary Oldman as her dream male acting partner. "Gary Oldman is one of my very favorite actors of all time," she admitted. "I think he's amazing and he's a chameleon. Every single character that he plays has such depth. The experience alone to work with him would be amazing." Digital transformation of the entertainment industry Regarding the impact of technology and streaming on the entertainment business, LaMont said, "I think it's great. It gives independent filmmakers a better shot at getting their projects seen and getting their work out there to the general public. A lot of times, indie films, never get the spark that they deserve. This is a perfect avenue for indie films to go directly to the viewers, and they can decide for themselves if the film is worth all of the buzz and the chatter." She acknowledges that technology gives more opportunities for indie filmmakers. When it comes to reading scripts and memorizing lines, LaMont shared that she uses hard copies of scripts as opposed to digital ones, since she enjoys the tangible format. LaMont noted that she uses technology avidly in her daily life. "All of my correspondences with my agents are via email," she said. "I do a lot of research on my characters on the Internet. I also have Hulu and Netflix." For more information on Flay, check out its official Facebook page and homepage