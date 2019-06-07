By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment On June 6, soap actress Elizabeth Hendrickson announced that she checked out of the hit ABC daytime drama "General Hospital." Throughout her career in the entertainment business, she earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work as Chloe Mitchell in The Young and The Restless; moreover, she was nominated for an Emmy award for "Outstanding New Approaches" for Imaginary Bitches back in 2009. Hendrickson is expected to be reprising her role as Chloe on The Young and The Restless on CBS. Her character has been referred to a lot lately on the show. This past April, as To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Elizabeth Hendrickson, follow her on She played the role of District Attorney Margaux Dawson on the show ever since May of 2018. In a post on Instagram , Hendricks shared that it was an "incredible year" portraying Margaux. "Thanks to all my new friends," she said, graciously, prior to nothing that it was "truly one of the best experiences" that she has ever had. "On to the next," she hinted.Throughout her career in the entertainment business, she earned four Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" for her acting work as Chloe Mitchell in The Young and The Restless; moreover, she was nominated for an Emmy award for "Outstanding New Approaches" for Imaginary Bitches back in 2009.Hendrickson is expected to be reprising her role as Chloe on The Young and The Restless on CBS. Her character has been referred to a lot lately on the show.This past April, as Digital Journal reported , Hendrickson was a part of a General Hospital fan event in Melville on Long Island, along with 10 other actors from the show. That event was extra special to Hendrickson since she is a native of New York, and her father was in attendance.To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Elizabeth Hendrickson, follow her on Twitter More about Elizabeth Hendrickson, General hospital, Abc, Actress, Emmy Elizabeth Hendrickso... General hospital Abc Actress Emmy