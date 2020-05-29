Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Elissa Kapneck chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her 2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for playing Sasha on the No. 1 daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" on CBS. When asked what she loved most about The Young and the Restless experience, she responded, "Honestly, all of it. The cast and crew made me feel at home from the moment I walked in the door. Melody Thomas Scott is an absolute dream and it was great working with her and Eric Braeden, they are the queen and king of daytime, respectively. I also had a blast filming with Brytni, Sean, and Bryton. My favorite part was filming. The actual work is always the best part for me." Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "Acting is in my bones and has been since as far back as I can remember. I become more inspired every day. Whether it's a good script I'm reading, or a strong scene I'm watching, any time I am moved by art, my passion ignites, and I am motivated that much further." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I feel lucky. I'm fortunate to be an actor that can self-tape across the country when needed. I'm fortunate to be able to express art on social media platforms, and I think that with every technological advancement, we are given more opportunities to grow and inspire." For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to persevere. "Never give up. Don't take 'no' for an answer. Find the thing in life that sets your soul on fire and go after it. Keep going until you get there," she exclaimed. She also opened up about her life during the quarantine. "I've spent most of the time with my family. They live on the other side of the country so it's been really nice to spend time with them during these tough times," she said. Kapneck defined the word success as follows: "To me, success is more than accomplishing life long goals. Success is a mindset, it's a lifestyle." For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you to all of my fans for your kind words and support. I am truly blown away by how many people have reached out to me after just a few episodes. It means a lot. You all have been so supportive of Sasha and the acknowledgment feels really lovely." To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Elissa Kapneck, follow her on On earning a 2020 Daytime Emmy nod, she said, "It's honestly the best feeling in the world. This has been my dream for as far back as I can remember. To be living it is honestly surreal and I'm beyond grateful."When asked what she loved most about The Young and the Restless experience, she responded, "Honestly, all of it. The cast and crew made me feel at home from the moment I walked in the door. Melody Thomas Scott is an absolute dream and it was great working with her and Eric Braeden, they are the queen and king of daytime, respectively. I also had a blast filming with Brytni, Sean, and Bryton. My favorite part was filming. The actual work is always the best part for me."Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, "Acting is in my bones and has been since as far back as I can remember. I become more inspired every day. Whether it's a good script I'm reading, or a strong scene I'm watching, any time I am moved by art, my passion ignites, and I am motivated that much further."On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I feel lucky. I'm fortunate to be an actor that can self-tape across the country when needed. I'm fortunate to be able to express art on social media platforms, and I think that with every technological advancement, we are given more opportunities to grow and inspire."For young and aspiring actors, she encouraged them to persevere. "Never give up. Don't take 'no' for an answer. Find the thing in life that sets your soul on fire and go after it. Keep going until you get there," she exclaimed.She also opened up about her life during the quarantine. "I've spent most of the time with my family. They live on the other side of the country so it's been really nice to spend time with them during these tough times," she said.Kapneck defined the word success as follows: "To me, success is more than accomplishing life long goals. Success is a mindset, it's a lifestyle."For her fans and supporters, she concluded, "Thank you to all of my fans for your kind words and support. I am truly blown away by how many people have reached out to me after just a few episodes. It means a lot. You all have been so supportive of Sasha and the acknowledgment feels really lovely."To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Elissa Kapneck, follow her on Instagram More about Elissa Kapneck, Emmy, The young and the restless, Actress Elissa Kapneck Emmy The young and the re... Actress