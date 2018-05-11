Eileen Davidson wins 2018 Emmy for 'The Young and The Restless'

By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Eileen Davidson has a major reason to celebrate. She took home the 2018 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress" in a drama series. This marks Davidson's second career Emmy win; moreover, she previously won the "Outstanding Lead Actress" category in 2014 for her then-role as Kristen DiMera in the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives. Davidson's Emmy reel was quite compelling this year. In her submitted reel, the actress learns that her mother (played by Marla Adams) has Alzheimer's disease, and she finds herself conflicted on how she would take care of her, especially since her mom had abandoned her for most of her life. In addition, this marks the second consecutive year that an actress from The Young and The Restless win the ever-competitive "Outstanding Lead Actress" category. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Davidson's on-screen brother, veteran Emmy-winning actor Davidson bested stiff competition from three General Hospital actresses Laura Wright, Maura West and Nancy Lee Grahn, who were in the running, as well as Marci Miller from Days of Our Lives. She plays Ashley Abbott in the popular daytime soap opera The Young and The Restless.This marks Davidson's second career Emmy win; moreover, she previously won the "Outstanding Lead Actress" category in 2014 for her then-role as Kristen DiMera in the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives.Davidson's Emmy reel was quite compelling this year. In her submitted reel, the actress learns that her mother (played by Marla Adams) has Alzheimer's disease, and she finds herself conflicted on how she would take care of her, especially since her mom had abandoned her for most of her life.In addition, this marks the second consecutive year that an actress from The Young and The Restless win the ever-competitive "Outstanding Lead Actress" category. Gina Tognoni won last year for her role as Phyllis Summers.: Digital Journal chatted with Davidson's on-screen brother, veteran Emmy-winning actor Peter Bergman (who portrays Jack Abbott), who earned his 21st career Daytime Emmy nomination this year. More about Eileen Davidson, Peter Bergman, The young and the restless, Emmy, Award Eileen Davidson Peter Bergman The young and the re... Emmy Award Daytime Soap