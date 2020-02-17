Davidson
will be playing the role of Katherine Close, and she will be depicting a daytime soap opera queen. She will be joined by fellow actor Galen Gering
, who recently parted ways with Days of Our Lives
, will be playing Ethan Cruz Jr., as well as Shawn Christian who will portray Victor Darling.
Fangirl
was written and directed by Days of Our Lives
alum Blake Berris
, who is an Emmy-nominated actor. This film tells the story of a woman named Mercy (played by Jen Tullock), who is a soap superfan that travels to her first soap opera fan convention in an effort to meet her favorite soap star, and that actor is portrayed by Blake Berris.
