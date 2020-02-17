Email
article imageEileen Davidson of the Y&R to star in new indie movie 'Fangirl'

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy award-winning actress Eileen Davidson (Ashley Abbott on "The Young and The Restless") will star in the upcoming film "Fangirl."
Davidson will be playing the role of Katherine Close, and she will be depicting a daytime soap opera queen. She will be joined by fellow actor Galen Gering, who recently parted ways with Days of Our Lives, will be playing Ethan Cruz Jr., as well as Shawn Christian who will portray Victor Darling.
Actor Galen Gering
Actor Galen Gering
Chris Haston, NBC
Fangirl was written and directed by Days of Our Lives alum Blake Berris, who is an Emmy-nominated actor. This film tells the story of a woman named Mercy (played by Jen Tullock), who is a soap superfan that travels to her first soap opera fan convention in an effort to meet her favorite soap star, and that actor is portrayed by Blake Berris.
This indie film is about obsession, fantasy, and escapism. For more information on Fangirl, check out its Seed&Spark crowdsurfing website and its Facebook page.
