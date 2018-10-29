Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Owner Efren Santana chatted with Digital Journal about the Epic Escape Rooms Long Island, which has been nominated for three "Best of Long Island" awards. They already have several locations on Long Island and the other in Brooklyn. "Our future plans include adding another party room to our West Hempstead locations. Opening a third escape room experience in Brooklyn. In addition, we would love to open at least one or two more locations," he said. Epic Escape Rooms is in the running for three "Best of Long Island" awards, including "Family Amusement Place," "Interactive Game Center" and "Escape Rooms," the latter of which is in the Arts and Entertainment section. "When we found out we were nominated in three 'Best of Long Island' categories, we were thrilled, honored and felt very blessed," he said. On the impact of technology on escape rooms, Santana said, "With technological advances in the Escape Rooms world, games need to be more and more immersive. The technology we use in our rooms must fit the theme of the room and wow our clients that are playing our games." Santana concluded, "At Epic Escape Rooms, we offer the absolute best customer service from start to finish. We care about our clients and want them to have the very best escape room experience possible. Whether players escape or not our aim is for all to leave with a smile from ear to ear and a memorable, fun experience." To learn more about Epic Escape Rooms on Long Island, check out their "Epic Escape Rooms came from our love of Escape Rooms and our want to provide tailored rooms that would accommodate novice players as well as Escape Room enthusiasts," Santana said. "We wanted to make a difference in the Escape Room world and offer personalized levels of difficulty to make the games the most fun possible. The games we offer are great for all ages."They already have several locations on Long Island and the other in Brooklyn. "Our future plans include adding another party room to our West Hempstead locations. Opening a third escape room experience in Brooklyn. In addition, we would love to open at least one or two more locations," he said.Epic Escape Rooms is in the running for three "Best of Long Island" awards, including "Family Amusement Place," "Interactive Game Center" and "Escape Rooms," the latter of which is in the Arts and Entertainment section. "When we found out we were nominated in three 'Best of Long Island' categories, we were thrilled, honored and felt very blessed," he said.On the impact of technology on escape rooms, Santana said, "With technological advances in the Escape Rooms world, games need to be more and more immersive. The technology we use in our rooms must fit the theme of the room and wow our clients that are playing our games."Santana concluded, "At Epic Escape Rooms, we offer the absolute best customer service from start to finish. We care about our clients and want them to have the very best escape room experience possible. Whether players escape or not our aim is for all to leave with a smile from ear to ear and a memorable, fun experience."To learn more about Epic Escape Rooms on Long Island, check out their official website , and their Facebook page More about Epic Escape Rooms, Long island, escape room, Efren Santana, Owner Epic Escape Rooms Long island escape room Efren Santana Owner