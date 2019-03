Laura Wright, Eden McCoy and Chad Duell at Rockwell's in New York Markos Papadatos

McCoy portrays Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital, the on-screen daughter of Laura Wright , who plays Carly Corinthos.She is nominated alongside fellow General Hospital co-stars Hayley Erin (Kiki Jerome) and Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson), as well as such Days of Our Lives actresses as Olivia Rose Keegan and Victoria Konefal On January 26, McCoy was a part of the "Carlys World" event at Rockwells in Pelham , New York, where she appeared along with Emmy winners Chad Duell and Laura Wright.: Eden McCoy chatted with Digital Journal in December of 2018.