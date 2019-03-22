McCoy portrays Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital
, the on-screen daughter of Laura Wright
, who plays Carly Corinthos.
She is nominated alongside fellow General Hospital
co-stars Hayley Erin
(Kiki Jerome) and Chloe Lanier
(Nelle Benson), as well as such Days of Our Lives
actresses as Olivia Rose Keegan and Victoria Konefal
.
On January 26, McCoy was a part of the "Carlys World" event at Rockwells in Pelham
, New York, where she appeared along with Emmy winners Chad Duell and Laura Wright.
Laura Wright, Eden McCoy and Chad Duell at Rockwell's in New York
: Eden McCoy chatted with Digital Journal
in December of 2018.