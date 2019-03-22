Email
article imageEden McCoy scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for 'General Hospital'

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Entertainment
Teen actress Eden McCoy has a major reason to be proud. She has scored her first career Emmy nomination for the upcoming 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
McCoy portrays Josslyn Jacks on General Hospital, the on-screen daughter of Laura Wright, who plays Carly Corinthos.
She is nominated alongside fellow General Hospital co-stars Hayley Erin (Kiki Jerome) and Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson), as well as such Days of Our Lives actresses as Olivia Rose Keegan and Victoria Konefal.
On January 26, McCoy was a part of the "Carlys World" event at Rockwells in Pelham, New York, where she appeared along with Emmy winners Chad Duell and Laura Wright.
Laura Wright Eden McCoy and Chad Duell at Rockwell s in New York
Laura Wright, Eden McCoy and Chad Duell at Rockwell's in New York
Markos Papadatos
Read More: Eden McCoy chatted with Digital Journal in December of 2018.
