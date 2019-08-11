Email
article imageEden McCoy and GH stars to support the Sandy Rollman Foundation

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
On September 14, Emmy-nominated actress Eden McCoy (Josslyn on "General Hospital") will be a part of a benefit for the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
This fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 14 at the Helium Comedy Club in Philadelphia, where the proceeds will go towards the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
McCoy will be joined by her fellow General Hospital co-stars William deVry, who serves as a celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, as well as Tamara Braun, Wes Ramsey, and Donnell Turner.
This spring, McCoy earned her first career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Josslyn Jacks on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital.
To learn more about the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.
Read More: Eden McCoy chatted with Digital Journal this past December.
