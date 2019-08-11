This fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 14 at the Helium Comedy Club
in Philadelphia, where the proceeds will go towards the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation.
McCoy will be joined by her fellow General Hospital
co-stars William deVry
, who serves as a celebrity ambassador of the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, as well as Tamara Braun
, Wes Ramsey
, and Donnell Turner.
This spring, McCoy earned her first career Daytime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series" for her portrayal of Josslyn Jacks on the hit ABC daytime drama General Hospital
.
To learn more about the Sandy Rollman Ovarian Cancer Foundation, check out its official homepage
and its Facebook page
.
