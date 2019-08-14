Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran actor Ed Begley Jr. chatted with Digital Journal about his 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination, "Bless This Mess," and his future plans. He also offered advice for hopefuls who wish to go into acting. Regarding his experience like on Bless This Mess, he said, "It is heaven on earth. Lake Bell and Liz Meriwether gave me the gift of this incredible role and I've been savoring every precious minute. I play a disoriented old man in a bathrobe sequestered to one small area of the ranch property which pretty much describes my home life." On his future plans, he said, "My vision board is quite simple. I will shoot seven years of Bless This Mess and then learn salsa dancing." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to do a lot of theater. "TV and film can be wonderful art forms, but the best training and the best recharge for an actor is getting onstage," he explained. On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "The newer technology gives a great deal of opportunity to up and coming talent. Sean Baker's (Tangerine, The Florida Project) earlier work was shot on an iPhone. Even on the biggest films and TV shows, the equipment is smaller, lighter and requires much less light for proper exposure." "You used to need 400 foot-candles to light an f4. Today, there's probably the same amount of blood and tears on a set, but there's a lot less sweat," he added. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, he said, "Rather than waste a bunch of fuel delivering paper to your house, like the old days, you get a pdf file of the script, and you can either memorize directly from your device, or print up the days work on 100 percent recycled paper. It's much more efficient in every way." On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "What motivates me as an actor is looking at the incredible work being done every year by artists like Meryl Steep, Elizabeth Moss, and Joaquin Phoenix. Giants like that, and thinking: 'I don't think I'll ever be capable of work that perfect, but I can do better." The veteran actor earned a 2019 Primetime Emmy nomination for "Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series" for ctrl alt delete. "It is a perfect blend of shock and gratitude. I fell in love with the show and its creators, Margaret Katch, and Roni Geva. It's a show set in a Women's Health Clinic, and it's inspired by true stories from women and clinics all across the country. You can find it on Facebook," he said.Regarding his experience like on Bless This Mess, he said, "It is heaven on earth. Lake Bell and Liz Meriwether gave me the gift of this incredible role and I've been savoring every precious minute. I play a disoriented old man in a bathrobe sequestered to one small area of the ranch property which pretty much describes my home life."On his future plans, he said, "My vision board is quite simple. I will shoot seven years of Bless This Mess and then learn salsa dancing."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to do a lot of theater. "TV and film can be wonderful art forms, but the best training and the best recharge for an actor is getting onstage," he explained.On being an actor in this digital age, he said, "The newer technology gives a great deal of opportunity to up and coming talent. Sean Baker's (Tangerine, The Florida Project) earlier work was shot on an iPhone. Even on the biggest films and TV shows, the equipment is smaller, lighter and requires much less light for proper exposure.""You used to need 400 foot-candles to light an f4. Today, there's probably the same amount of blood and tears on a set, but there's a lot less sweat," he added.Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as an actor, he said, "Rather than waste a bunch of fuel delivering paper to your house, like the old days, you get a pdf file of the script, and you can either memorize directly from your device, or print up the days work on 100 percent recycled paper. It's much more efficient in every way."On his daily motivations as an actor, he said, "What motivates me as an actor is looking at the incredible work being done every year by artists like Meryl Steep, Elizabeth Moss, and Joaquin Phoenix. Giants like that, and thinking: 'I don't think I'll ever be capable of work that perfect, but I can do better." More about ed begley jr, bless this mess, Emmy, Primetime, Actor ed begley jr bless this mess Emmy Primetime Actor