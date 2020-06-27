Email
Review: 'EastSiders' wins 2020 Daytime Emmy for 'Outstanding Casting' Special

By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Entertainment
On June 26, the hit digital drama series "EastSiders" on Netflix won a 2020 Daytime Award. Digital Journal has the scoop.
EastSiders won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." The award went to casting directors Paul Ruddy and Kim Williamson. It also secured a nomination for the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category (which went To The Bay).
Willam Belli in EastSiders on Netflix
Willam Belli in 'EastSiders' on Netflix
Photo Courtesy of 'EastSiders,' Netflix
This year, the show received a total of eight Daytime Emmy nominations. It is nominated for several digital acting categories, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" (for writers Kit Williamson, Brea Grant, and Stephen Guarino), all of which will be announced on Sunday, July 19, in another virtual ceremony.
Lin Shaye in EastSiders
Lin Shaye in 'EastSiders'
Photo Courtesy of EastSiders
Willam Belli and Leith Burke are both nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," while veteran actress Lin Shaye is up for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series."
Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke
Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke
David Noles
To learn more about the hit digital series EastSiders, visit the official Netflix homepage.
