EastSiders
won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." The award went to casting directors Paul Ruddy and Kim Williamson. It also secured a nomination for the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category (which went To The Bay
).
This year, the show received a total of eight Daytime Emmy nominations
. It is nominated for several digital acting categories, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" (for writers Kit Williamson, Brea Grant, and Stephen Guarino), all of which will be announced on Sunday, July 19, in another virtual ceremony.
Willam Belli
and Leith Burke
are both nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," while veteran actress Lin Shaye
is up for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series."
