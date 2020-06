Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment On June 26, the hit digital drama series "EastSiders" on Netflix won a 2020 Daytime Award. Digital Journal has the scoop. Willam Belli in 'EastSiders' on Netflix Photo Courtesy of 'EastSiders,' Netflix This year, the show received a total of eight Lin Shaye in 'EastSiders' Photo Courtesy of EastSiders Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke David Noles To learn more about the hit digital series EastSiders, visit the EastSiders won the 2020 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." The award went to casting directors Paul Ruddy and Kim Williamson. It also secured a nomination for the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" category (which went To The Bay).This year, the show received a total of eight Daytime Emmy nominations . It is nominated for several digital acting categories, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" (for writers Kit Williamson, Brea Grant, and Stephen Guarino), all of which will be announced on Sunday, July 19, in another virtual ceremony. Willam Belli and Leith Burke are both nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," while veteran actress Lin Shaye is up for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series."To learn more about the hit digital series EastSiders, visit the official Netflix homepage More about EastSiders, Daytime, Emmy, Casting, Netflix EastSiders Daytime Emmy Casting Netflix