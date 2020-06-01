By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment The hit digital drama series "EastSiders" on Netflix has garnered eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. Digital Journal has the scoop. EastSiders is in the running in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" for showrunner Kit Williamson, and "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Trevor Dow has been nominated for "Outstanding Costume Design or a Drama or Digital Drama Series," and the series is up for "Outstanding Makeup." Willam Belli in 'EastSiders' on Netflix Photo Courtesy of 'EastSiders,' Netflix In the digital acting categories, Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke David Noles The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will be televised on CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EST. To learn more about EastSiders, check out its Lin Shaye in 'EastSiders' Photo Courtesy of EastSiders This is quite impressive since this was the final season of the digital series. It is tied with Studio City for the most nominations in the digital drama categories.EastSiders is in the running in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" for showrunner Kit Williamson, and "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Trevor Dow has been nominated for "Outstanding Costume Design or a Drama or Digital Drama Series," and the series is up for "Outstanding Makeup."In the digital acting categories, Willam Belli (Douglas / Gomorrah Ray) and Leith Burke (Derrick) are both vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," while veteran actress Lin Shaye (Diane) has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series."The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will be televised on CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EST. To learn more about EastSiders, check out its official website More about EastSiders, Netflix, Emmy, Digital, Drama EastSiders Netflix Emmy Digital Drama Series