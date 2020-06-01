This is quite impressive since this was the final season of the digital series. It is tied with Studio City
for the most nominations in the digital drama categories.
EastSiders
is in the running in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" for showrunner Kit Williamson, and "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Trevor Dow has been nominated for "Outstanding Costume Design or a Drama or Digital Drama Series," and the series is up for "Outstanding Makeup."
Willam Belli in 'EastSiders' on Netflix
Photo Courtesy of 'EastSiders,' Netflix
In the digital acting categories, Willam Belli
(Douglas / Gomorrah Ray) and Leith Burke
(Derrick) are both vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," while veteran actress Lin Shaye
(Diane) has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series."
Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke
David Noles
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will be televised on CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EST. To learn more about EastSiders
, check out its official website
.
Lin Shaye in 'EastSiders'
Photo Courtesy of EastSiders