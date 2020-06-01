Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'EastSiders' earns eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     34 mins ago in Entertainment
The hit digital drama series "EastSiders" on Netflix has garnered eight 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. Digital Journal has the scoop.
This is quite impressive since this was the final season of the digital series. It is tied with Studio City for the most nominations in the digital drama categories.
EastSiders is in the running in the coveted "Outstanding Digital Drama Series" Emmy category, as well as for "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" for showrunner Kit Williamson, and "Outstanding Casting for a Drama or Digital Drama Series." Trevor Dow has been nominated for "Outstanding Costume Design or a Drama or Digital Drama Series," and the series is up for "Outstanding Makeup."
Willam Belli in EastSiders on Netflix
Willam Belli in 'EastSiders' on Netflix
Photo Courtesy of 'EastSiders,' Netflix
In the digital acting categories, Willam Belli (Douglas / Gomorrah Ray) and Leith Burke (Derrick) are both vying for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series," while veteran actress Lin Shaye (Diane) has been nominated for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series."
Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke
Emmy-nominated actor Leith Burke
David Noles
The 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony will be televised on CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EST. To learn more about EastSiders, check out its official website.
Lin Shaye in EastSiders
Lin Shaye in 'EastSiders'
Photo Courtesy of EastSiders
More about EastSiders, Netflix, Emmy, Digital, Drama
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Antifa: 'terror' group or Trump's straw man?
Review: Kendal Conrad releases stunning 'Bodyguard' single Special
US sends 2 million doses of unproven virus drug to Brazil
Turkey's Grand Bazaar reopens, along with cafes, restaurants
Singapore minister sheepishly admits woolly thinking over cotton
Google rejects call for huge Australian media payout
S.Africans rush to liquor stores as booze ban lifts
Essential Science: Eating fatty food affects concentration
Suspect in DR Congo murder of UN experts arrested
US anti-racism protests stretch to distant New Zealand