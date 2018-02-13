By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Entertainment Las Vegas - Professional dancer Tony Dovolani from "Dancing With The Stars" will embark on a new venture. He will serve as a guest host for Chippendales. Aside from hosting the show, Dovolani will also be working with the Chippendales' creative team, where he will choreograph parts of the show where he will be featured. Throughout his tenure on Dancing with the Stars, Dovolani has been known for his smile, dance moves and charismatic flair, which are the ideal fit for Chippendales. He was also the Mirror Ball champion on the eighth season of the dancing competition, where he was partnered with Melissa Rycroft. Dovolani shared his excitement to be joining Chippendales in Las Vegas, via a post on his To learn more about Chippendales, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed the Dovolani will be trading his ballroom shoes for a bowtie, cuffs and collar, and he will host the Chippendales show at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. This limited engagement will run for six weeks only, from April 19 to May 27, 2018.Aside from hosting the show, Dovolani will also be working with the Chippendales' creative team, where he will choreograph parts of the show where he will be featured. Throughout his tenure on Dancing with the Stars, Dovolani has been known for his smile, dance moves and charismatic flair, which are the ideal fit for Chippendales. He was also the Mirror Ball champion on the eighth season of the dancing competition, where he was partnered with Melissa Rycroft.Dovolani shared his excitement to be joining Chippendales in Las Vegas, via a post on his Facebook page . He is also stoked to bring his own creative vision to the show, where he will be choreographing "a number or two." Dovolani is the latest celebrity to join the exclusive roster of guest hosts at Chippendales. Other notable hosts in the past have included supermodel Tyson Beckford, actors Ian Ziering and Joey Lawrence, and model Nyle DiMarco.To learn more about Chippendales, check out their official website : Digital Journal reviewed the Chippendales traveling show at The Paramount in Huntington. More about Tony Dovolani, Dwts, Dancing with the stars, chippendales Tony Dovolani Dwts Dancing with the sta... chippendales