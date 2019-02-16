Emmy award-winning actor Doug Davidson has revealed on social media that he is back on the hit CBS soap opera "The Young and The Restless."
In a tweet to his dedicated fans and followers, Davidson acknowledged that "the cat is out of the bag." He went on to express his gratitude to everybody for their loyalty, support, and kindness. He thanked them for being the reason that his character, Paul Williams, is back on the canvas.
Davidson subsequently thanked veteran co-star Eric Braeden (who plays Victor Newman) for being "incredible" to him the entire time.
The actor's first air date back on The Young and The Restless is scheduled for March 25, 2019.
In May of 2018, Digital Journal reported that Davidson celebrated his 40-year anniversary with the show.
In 2013, Davidson won his first career Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series."
