article imageDoug Davidson celebrates 41 years on 'The Young and The Restless'

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Entertainment
Veteran actor Doug Davidson celebrated a major milestone in his career. He has been on the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" for 41 years.
His first appearance on the show as Paul Williams was on May 23, 1978, and that was episode No. 1311 for The Young and The Restless, a daytime drama that has been No. 1 for well over 30 years.
"Join us in congratulating @DougDavidsonYR on '41' amazing years as Paul Williams," the show posted on their official Twitter page.
Davidson won his first career Daytime Emmy award in 2013 for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for playing private investigator Paul Williams.
In his personal life, Davidson celebrated yet another milestone: being married to his wife, Cindy Fisher (ex-Rebecca on the show), for 35 years.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actor Doug Davidson, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
