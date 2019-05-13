By By Markos Papadatos 35 mins ago in Entertainment Iconic actress and singer Doris Day passed away on May 13 at the age of 97. She was the epitome of the "Golden Age of Hollywood." Her illustrious career in the entertainment business surpassed five decades. In the early '60s, Day was one of the biggest female actresses in film. She scored a "Best Actress" Academy Award nomination in 1960 for her work in Pillow Talk. In 2004, President George W. Bush honored Day with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2011, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association recognized her with its coveted "Career Achievement Award." As a songstress, she was known for her smash hit single "Que Sera Sera" ("Whatever Will Be, Will Be"). The song was featured in the 1956 movie, The Man Who Knew Too Much, which was produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Day played the lead role of Josephine "Jo" Conway McKenna in the film. In addition to her career in entertainment, Day was an animal welfare activist who founded the Doris Day Animal Foundation. It continues to provide help and support to smaller rescue organizations all over the country, with a special focus on those assisting senior pets. She worked on behalf of dogs, cats, horses, sea lions, raptors and other animals that were in need of rescue, adoption, and veterinary care. To learn more about the Doris Day Animal Foundation, check out its Day was born on April 3, 1922, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and she died on May 13, 2019, in Carmel Valley, California, after contracting pneumonia. She was surrounded by her "close friends" according to her charitable organization, the Doris Day Animal Foundation.Her illustrious career in the entertainment business surpassed five decades. In the early '60s, Day was one of the biggest female actresses in film. She scored a "Best Actress" Academy Award nomination in 1960 for her work in Pillow Talk.In 2004, President George W. Bush honored Day with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2011, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association recognized her with its coveted "Career Achievement Award."As a songstress, she was known for her smash hit single "Que Sera Sera" ("Whatever Will Be, Will Be"). The song was featured in the 1956 movie, The Man Who Knew Too Much, which was produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Day played the lead role of Josephine "Jo" Conway McKenna in the film.In addition to her career in entertainment, Day was an animal welfare activist who founded the Doris Day Animal Foundation. It continues to provide help and support to smaller rescue organizations all over the country, with a special focus on those assisting senior pets. She worked on behalf of dogs, cats, horses, sea lions, raptors and other animals that were in need of rescue, adoption, and veterinary care.To learn more about the Doris Day Animal Foundation, check out its official homepage More about Doris Day, Actress, Singer, Animal rights, Activist Doris Day Actress Singer Animal rights Activist