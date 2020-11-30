Donna Drake announces new production studio, Drake Media Studios

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Award-winning TV host Donna Drake has a major reason to be proud. She announced the creation of Drake Media Studios. Digital Journal has the scoop. Her critically-acclaimed talk show, "The Donna Drake Show" is a weekly, 30-minute TV and digital talk series. Drake serves as President of the Drake Media Network, Inc. The new Drake Media Studios is a full-service production studio, and it will be the new home of "The Donna Drake Show." This 3,000-plus square footage space, which was previously been home to WLNY’s News, has been dark for over six years, but will now be renovated to create the new home of Drake Media Studios and "The Donna Drake Show." As part of the redesign, multipurpose grid-lit studios with technology upgrades, green screens, cyc wall, additional hard scenery, and accent furnishings will be added, along with a renovated greenroom and guest area. Drake Media Studios will be available for production, creative resources, and strategic partnerships for film, TV, radio, podcast, and OTT platforms and distribution. Donna Drake expressed that she is a proud supporter of Long Island and the regional entertainment industry. "I am thrilled to be able to revitalize the original WLNY studio and newsroom in Melville. When I left the station to launch my show, I never imagined I would come full circle and physically return to the site that started my television career," she remarked. "Being able to grow 'The Donna Drake Show,' and in turn create a companion studio, especially during a global pandemic, are beyond my wildest dreams," Drake exclaimed. The show is in its 12th year, and it spotlights interviews with celebrity entertainers, sports legends, top journalists, business moguls, authors, motivational speakers, medical professionals, health and wellness experts, beauty and fashion icons, chefs, non-profit groups, and everyday heroes, where they all share their stories of triumph, inspiration, and perseverance. To date, Donna Drake has conducted over 7,500 interviews in its 600-plus episodes. A winner of two Telly Awards, Drake is an honoree by the United Nations for Global Citizenship. Her TV show airs across the United States and in 25 countries. It has a focus on topics of hope, motivation, and resilience through empowering conversations. All episodes are filled exclusively with positive, empowering, and uplifting news. "The Donna Drake Show" airs weekly in New York on CBS's WLNY every Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and is also available on Dish and DirecTV. It has a focus on topics of hope, motivation, and resilience through empowering conversations. All episodes are filled exclusively with positive, empowering, and uplifting news."The Donna Drake Show" airs weekly in New York on CBS's WLNY every Saturday at 6:30 a.m. and is also available on Dish and DirecTV. Digitally, "The Donna Drake Show" can be seen nationally and internationally on YouTube and several OTT and On-Demand platforms including Syncbak's VUit, FOOTPRINT Network, and on Android, iOS, Apple TV, and Roku.