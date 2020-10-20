Dominic Zamprogna stars in the short film 'To the Moon and Back'

Email
article imageDominic Zamprogna stars in the short film 'To the Moon and Back'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna ("General Hospital") stars in the film "To The Moon and Back." Digital Journal has the scoop.
Zamprogna plays the role of Robert Westfield, the man who is grieving, in the short film To The Moon and Back. Julie Romano portrays Freddi Westfield, while Danielle Rayne plays Judith Westfield.
The film was written, directed, and edited by award-winning filmmaker Nate Hapke. It was subsequently produced by Sophia Zach and Rosie Grace. Dana Fytelson served as director of photography and cinematographer. The synopsis of the movie as follows: in the moments before a man has to eulogize his own mother, he finds solace in the presence of his wife (Rayne) and his daughter (Romano).
To The Moon and Back was a winner at the Trinity International Film Festival for "Best Ensemble Cast," and it was selected at Film Invasion Los Angeles 2020.
Dominic Zamprogna in To The Moon and Back
Dominic Zamprogna in 'To The Moon and Back'
Dana Fytelson
Most recently, To The Moon and Back was selected at the 2020 LA Live Film Festival. The film is about how we as humans can move forward beyond a tragedy with the help of others.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Dominic Zamprogna back in the summer of 2020.
