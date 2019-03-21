Email
article imageDominic Zamprogna scores 2019 Daytime Emmy nod for playing Dante

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Actor Dominic Zamprogna has a major reason to be proud. He has secured a 2019 Daytime Emmy nomination for playing Dante Falconeri on "General Hospital."
Aside from Zamprogna, the 2019 Daytime Emmy category for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" is made up of such actors as Max Gail (General Hospital), Bryton James (The Young and The Restless), Eric Martsolf (Days of Our Lives) and Greg Rikaart (Days of Our Lives).
This marks Zamprogna's third career Daytime Emmy nomination in the "Outstanding Supporting Actor" category. He was previously nominated in 2014 and 2016 respectively for his portrayal of Dante Falconeri on ABC's General Hospital.
His on-screen father, Sonny Corinthos, played by Maurice Benard, is nominated for the 2019 Emmy for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Daytime Drama Series."
In other Dominic Zamprogna news, the actor returned to General Hospital for a brief story arc.
To learn more about Dominic Zamprogna, follow him on Twitter.
