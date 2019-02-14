Email
article imageDominic Zamprogna returns to 'General Hospital' as Dante

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Entertainment
Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna has returned to the hit ABC daytime drama, "General Hospital," as Dante Falconeri.
Zamprogna, who has played the role for nine years, hinted his return via a photo post on social media, which featured him in his dressing room.
Dante's name has been mentioned a lot on the soap opera lately, especially since his on-screen wife, Lulu Spencer Falconeri (played by Emme Rylan), has been the latest stabbing victim of Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), the evil twin of Dr. Kevin Collins.
Dante Falconeri is the son of Sonny Corinthos (played by veteran actor Maurice Benard) and Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero).
Throughout his career in acting, Zamprogna has earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series," in 2014 and 2016 respectively, for playing Dante Falconeri on General Hospital. The actor hails from Hamilton, Ontario.
Aside from General Hospital, Zamprogna is known for his acting work in such television series as Edgemont (where he played Mark Deosdade) and Battlestar Galactica (James "Jammer" Lyman).
To learn more about Emmy-nominated actor Dominic Zamprogna, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
More about Dominic Zamprogna, General hospital, Dante, Soap, Abc
 
