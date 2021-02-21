Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano announced on social media that he has parted ways with the podcast Jabbr. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Albano acknowledged that he has had a great time hosting and connecting with their guests. He shared that he is looking forward to moving forward in his career, which includes auditioning, shooting, and taking acting classes. "Personally and mentally, I want to be taken seriously as an actor," he said.
In December, he was spotlighted by JLJ Media by media personality James Lott Junior.
