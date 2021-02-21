Email
article imageDominic Adriano Albano parts ways with Jabbr podcast Special

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano announced on social media that he has parted ways with the podcast Jabbr. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Albano acknowledged that he has had a great time hosting and connecting with their guests. He shared that he is looking forward to moving forward in his career, which includes auditioning, shooting, and taking acting classes. "Personally and mentally, I want to be taken seriously as an actor," he said.
In December, he was spotlighted by JLJ Media by media personality James Lott Junior.
To learn more about actor and model Dominic Adriano Albano, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.
Alon Reuveni @alonik
More about Dominic Adriano Albano, Jabbr, Actor, Model, Podcast
 
There's a danger that hackers are becoming smarter than you Special
Review: Nick Mathews discusses surviving childhood abuse in 'The Doctors' Special
Review: Emmy nominee Gregory Zarian spotlighted in 'Daytime After Dark' Special
