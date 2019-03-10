By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment In honor of International Women's Day, the film "The Right to Live" is available on Amazon Prime. This movie was co-directed by Michele Frantzeskos and Nancy Vazquez. As Digital Journal Aside from directing the movie, these women also star in it. Frantzeskos plays Shelly Connors, while Vazquez portrays Rosa Grant. Frantzeskos hopes that this film offers a message of hope and courage to survivors of abuse. This intense movie is sponsored by Bellevue Hospital. The Right to Live touches on a wide range of topics as mental, sexual and emotional abuse, and it includes postpartum depression and bullying, as well as drugs and alcohol. The Right to Live is available on For more information on This film was released on the Amazon streaming service in an effort to raise more awareness about verbal and sexual abuse. The Right to Live explores domestic violence by following four couples, and the theme is about empowerment.As Digital Journal reported , in the fall of 2017, Michele Frantzeskos and Nancy Vazquez were honored as "Best Directors" at the Art is Alive Film Festival.Aside from directing the movie, these women also star in it. Frantzeskos plays Shelly Connors, while Vazquez portrays Rosa Grant. Frantzeskos hopes that this film offers a message of hope and courage to survivors of abuse.This intense movie is sponsored by Bellevue Hospital. The Right to Live touches on a wide range of topics as mental, sexual and emotional abuse, and it includes postpartum depression and bullying, as well as drugs and alcohol.The Right to Live is available on Amazon Prime For more information on The Right to Live , check out its official Facebook page More about The Right to Live, Michele Frantzeskos, Amazon, Prime The Right to Live Michele Frantzeskos Amazon Prime