Special By By Markos Papadatos 9 hours ago in Entertainment Disney actress Navia Robinson (who plays Nia Baxter-Carter) chatted with Digital Journal about her role in the new hit television series "Raven's Home." Robinson hopes to book a movie, as well as work on other projects that involve singing and dancing. "Outside of my craft, I'm unsure. I'll simply have to see where life takes me," she said. The young actress listed Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Winona Ryder as her biggest acting influences, due to their diversity. "Aside from their acting skills, I greatly respect their awareness and vocalness for issues happening today, all around the world," she said. She offered the following advice for aspiring actors: "Stay persistent and consistent. It takes a lot of time and effort to launch your career. This can spark frustration, but it helps to think of the potential outcome of your hard work and remember that's what you're working towards. You have to continuously work on your craft. There is always something to be learned and always a skill to be perfected." When asked about her dream collaboration in acting, she said, "I would love to work with young actresses and actors like myself. I love Stranger Things and Blackish and I'm really impressed with the kids on both shows. I would love to work with them. And, who knows, maybe I could inform them of certain things they might not know." Digital transformation of entertainment Regarding the digital transformation of the acting and entertainment business, Robinson said, "Social media has become such a huge element in the lives and careers of actors and actresses. Often, your acting abilities are looked past and instead you're evaluated by your social media skills, posts and following. I find this very unfortunate, and hope that in the near future, the industry realizes that talent should be considered for as I can search and watch videos in which our scenes are inspired by. Even in auditions when you're given a specific character to act like the Internet allows you to read and watch videos about this character." On her use of technology in her routine as an actress, she shared, "When doing new things in episodes of Raven's Home or Free Rein, or if I'm auditioning I like to do my research. The Internet is a great resource for this purpose, as I can search for, watch and study, videos that our scenes are characters are inspired by." For her Raven's Home fans, she concluded, "The relationship between my supporters and me, is mutual. Just as much as they love and support me, I love and support them, their dreams and aspirations. I hope I can continue to inspire and motivate others, the same way those before me, have inspired me. So to my Raven's Home fans, I love you and thank you." On being a part of Raven's Home, she said, "I am truly so appreciative to have been cast for such an amazing show and the role. The Raven's Home cast and crew are like a family to me and I’ve learned so much from working on the Raven's Home set. This coming season, you can expect to see how my character, Nia, grows and learns from the mistakes she's made. Season 2 will give you lots of nostalgia from That’s so Raven, with a fresh twist."Robinson hopes to book a movie, as well as work on other projects that involve singing and dancing. "Outside of my craft, I'm unsure. I'll simply have to see where life takes me," she said.The young actress listed Meryl Streep, Viola Davis and Winona Ryder as her biggest acting influences, due to their diversity. "Aside from their acting skills, I greatly respect their awareness and vocalness for issues happening today, all around the world," she said.She offered the following advice for aspiring actors: "Stay persistent and consistent. It takes a lot of time and effort to launch your career. This can spark frustration, but it helps to think of the potential outcome of your hard work and remember that's what you're working towards. You have to continuously work on your craft. There is always something to be learned and always a skill to be perfected."When asked about her dream collaboration in acting, she said, "I would love to work with young actresses and actors like myself. I love Stranger Things and Blackish and I'm really impressed with the kids on both shows. I would love to work with them. And, who knows, maybe I could inform them of certain things they might not know."Regarding the digital transformation of the acting and entertainment business, Robinson said, "Social media has become such a huge element in the lives and careers of actors and actresses. Often, your acting abilities are looked past and instead you're evaluated by your social media skills, posts and following. I find this very unfortunate, and hope that in the near future, the industry realizes that talent should be considered for as I can search and watch videos in which our scenes are inspired by. Even in auditions when you're given a specific character to act like the Internet allows you to read and watch videos about this character."On her use of technology in her routine as an actress, she shared, "When doing new things in episodes of Raven's Home or Free Rein, or if I'm auditioning I like to do my research. The Internet is a great resource for this purpose, as I can search for, watch and study, videos that our scenes are characters are inspired by."For her Raven's Home fans, she concluded, "The relationship between my supporters and me, is mutual. Just as much as they love and support me, I love and support them, their dreams and aspirations. I hope I can continue to inspire and motivate others, the same way those before me, have inspired me. So to my Raven's Home fans, I love you and thank you." More about Navia Robinson, raven's home, Disney, Actress Navia Robinson raven s home Disney Actress