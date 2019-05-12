The Christian Dior exhibition at the V&A
is set to be the most popular in the museum’s history. The initial six-month run sold out in 19 days, leading to a further extension and by May 2019, after three months in, 121,566 visitors have wandered through the exhibition rooms taking in many of Dior's past and present collections.
Dior at the V&A: Clothes, accessories, fashion photography, film, vintage perfume, original make-up, illustrations, magazines, and Christian Dior’s personal possessions.
The current record for a Victoria and Albert Museum exhibition was 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty', which attracted just short of half-a-million visitors (and which was reviewed by Digital Journal
). The Dior exhibition looks set to surpass this figure.
The exhibition is curated by
Oriole Cullen and designed by Nathalie Crinière.
One of the rare Haute Couture garments drawn from the V&A's couture collection and the extensive Dior Archives.
The exhibition focuses heavily on the work of the fashion house's founder, Christian Dior
, who created a series of elegant designs between 1947 and his untimely death, aged 52, in 1957.
Reproduction of some of Christian Dior's original designs, from the 1950s.
There are over 500 objects on display, from major clothing designs.
A classic red Dior coat, from the mid-1950s. The coat is called the Ulysse, created in 1952.
To the perfume, which contribution to Dior's fame.
Various items created by Christian Dior, including the Dior perfume. Dior introduced the Miss Dior perfume in 1947.
On show are dresses made by Dior for Princess Margaret on her 21st birthday, ballerina Margot Fonteyn; and, by later designers, for Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence.
A stylish, more modern Dior outfit from the collection, on display at the V&A, London.
The exhibition is divided into eleven sections. These sections include "The New Look” (a focus on Dior’s famed Bar suit).
People attending the V&A Dior exhibition surveying a range of classic outfits.
Another section is called “The Dior Line” (taking stock of the designer’s 10 defining looks from his 1947 and 1957 tenure).
A range of Dior designs inspired by the era of romanticism.
There is also a room which explores Dior's fascination with Britain. On one of the walls in this installation is a quote from Dior about the U.K.: “I love this country because the past lies all around."
A dress that Dior made for Princess Margaret, late sister of Queen Elizabeth II.
The exhibition also features work of the lead designers who have followed on from Christian Dior, from 1957 and to the present day. These are, in historical order: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and current artistic director
Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Dior today, some of the creations of the current artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Today the Dior fashion house
is owned by Groupe Arnault, which operates LVMH, the world's largest luxury group. The Dior group alone employs 85,000 people worldwide.
Summertime for Dior, with an installation reflecting a garden theme.
Christian Dior travelled the world extensively, searching for inspiration for his designs.
Egyptian themed designs from Christian Dior, circa 1955.
The closing part of the exhibition is "The Ballroom”, an unabashed celebration of the glamour of Dior and the fantasy that surrounds his creations.
A selection of classic Dior ballgowns, capturing the romance and feel of the 1950s.
Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams continues until September 1, 2019 at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London
The signature of Christian Dior displayed on a fan, with one of his many creations.
.