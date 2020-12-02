By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Electronic superstar Dimitri Vegas of the hit electronic duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike has collaborated with famed UK fashion designer MJB (Marc Jacques Burton) for a new fashion line. Digital Journal has the scoop. A superstar Belgian DJ, Dimitri Vegas joined forces with acclaimed UK fashion designer MJB (Marc Jacques Burton) to launch a special Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fashion line in honor of the new Mortal Kombat video game.MJB has built within Selfridges an immersive '90s retro arcade. The campaign also features GQ's "Woman of the Year" Megan Thee Stallion, as well as MMA fighter Michael Venom Page, and British rapper M24. The collection includes four variations of MJB's signature masked hoodies as well as other items featuring key characters from the game, including upcycled vintage British military fabric for t-shirts, army shorts, and classic boxing shorts. Marc Jacques Burton is the founder of MJB. He remarked that this collaboration means a lot to him. "It is our biggest and came about in the UK's first lockdown. We have brought together the worlds of fashion, video gaming, music, and sport with Dimitri Vegas, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Venom Page," he said. "We are now launching it in the UK’s second lockdown," he said. "It has not always been easy but I wanted to show myself and others, that there are ways to adapt and still launch. It is so great to see the arcade pop up at Selfridges. It will be epic to see people interact with the arcade pop up at Selfridges." MJB is the British designer brand that was founded by Marc Jacques Burton. It has become one of the most warn brands by musicians, actors, and athletes alike. The brand has dressed such celebrities as Migos, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Marilyn Manson, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Tom Hardy, Zayn Malik, and Future, among others. For more information on Selfridges, check out the Dimitri was twice-voted as the No. 1 DJ in the world by DJ Magazine. This new venture fuses the worlds of fashion, gaming, music, and sport together.A superstar Belgian DJ, Dimitri Vegas joined forces with acclaimed UK fashion designer MJB (Marc Jacques Burton) to launch a special Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fashion line in honor of the new Mortal Kombat video game.MJB has built within Selfridges an immersive '90s retro arcade.The campaign also features GQ's "Woman of the Year" Megan Thee Stallion, as well as MMA fighter Michael Venom Page, and British rapper M24. The collection includes four variations of MJB's signature masked hoodies as well as other items featuring key characters from the game, including upcycled vintage British military fabric for t-shirts, army shorts, and classic boxing shorts.Marc Jacques Burton is the founder of MJB. He remarked that this collaboration means a lot to him. "It is our biggest and came about in the UK's first lockdown. We have brought together the worlds of fashion, video gaming, music, and sport with Dimitri Vegas, Megan Thee Stallion, and Michael Venom Page," he said."We are now launching it in the UK’s second lockdown," he said. "It has not always been easy but I wanted to show myself and others, that there are ways to adapt and still launch. It is so great to see the arcade pop up at Selfridges. It will be epic to see people interact with the arcade pop up at Selfridges."MJB is the British designer brand that was founded by Marc Jacques Burton. It has become one of the most warn brands by musicians, actors, and athletes alike. The brand has dressed such celebrities as Migos, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Marilyn Manson, Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Tom Hardy, Zayn Malik, and Future, among others.For more information on Selfridges, check out the official website More about Dimitri Vegas, MJB, Brand, Fashion, Line Dimitri Vegas MJB Brand Fashion Line Dimitri Vegas Like M...