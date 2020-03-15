Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Diego Tinoco chatted with Digital Journal about starring in the Netflix original series "On My Block," which kicked off its third season on March 11, 2020. "I like to make my acting work as truthful as I can make it," he said. Tinoco is drawn to his character, Cesar Diaz, for a variety of reasons and those reasons change every season. "In this season, in particular, Cesar is so optimistic," he admitted. "If you look at the scenes that he does, Cesar has a smile in almost every scene." "The thing I dislike most about Cesar is the trauma that he has been through," he said. On being an actor in the digital age, where streaming services are so popular, Tinoco said, "It's awesome. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about it. There have never been so many opportunities. We owe it all to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu for taking chances on shows like ours. Netflix took a chance on us and luckily, it is paying off." "We are doing good. We are the No. 1 show in America right now on Netflix for the past three days and you don't see that often with a lot of shows," he said. When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he shared that when he is on set, he is 100 percent focused on his work. "I don't party, I don't go out and I don't drink. I just focus on my craft and I study my lines every single night," he said. "We have an on set acting coach and we work with him a lot. I make sure to work with him." He revealed that at the moment, he is watching such shows as Narcos and Gentefied on Netflix. "I am watching these two shows right now and they are both amazing," he said. Each day, Tinoco is motivated by his drive to get better. "I am trying to be better than I was yesterday," he said. "I am trying to be the greatest version of myself." "Every scene that I do not only helps me grow as an artist but also as a person," he admitted. "I always keep my heart close to home and I always keep things very truthful. I transcend the tough times I experienced in my life into my acting work." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to dream big, as well as to work hard and to work smart. "Action is the best teacher," he said. "You can plan out all of your moves but at the end of the day, you need to start somewhere. You need to start to be great." Tinoco listed the following actors as his dream collaboration partners: Helena Bonham Carter, Marion Cotillard, and Ana de Armas. "I am dying to work with Ana de Armas, who was in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, Hands of Stone and War Dogs," he said. He also had nothing but the greatest remarks about actor On the title of the current chapter of his life, the 22-year-old actor said, "The Beginning." "This is the beginning of my career. This is only me getting started. I'm going to be in this game for a very long time. I'm not just another pretty face in this industry. I am trying to do the best roles and work with the best actors and directors. I want to have a career like Leonardo DiCaprio," he said. Looking back in a rear-view mirror over the last five years, Tinoco sees a lot of growth, process, and focus. "I've seen some failures that have helped me grow," he said. "Perseverance makes us who we are and practice makes perfect." Tinoco defined the word success as contentment in life, enjoying yourself and growing every day. "I don't chase money, I don't chase fame, I would do acting, rich or poor, in a local theater or in big movies. If it makes me happy, I'm doing it," he said. "Success means happiness, growth and having people you love around you." For his fans, he concluded about the third season of On My Block, "I love the fans so much and I am so happy that they love the show and all of their positive responses. I am glad that the fans feel the same way about the ending as I do. The story is not over yet. There might be a fourth season. Thank you for the ride that they've been on with us." To learn more about actor Diego Tinoco, follow him on Read More: Diego Tinoco's acting performance in the third season of the Netflix series On My Block earned a favorable review from Diego Tinoco and the crew in Season 3 of 'On My Block' on Netflix Courtesy of Netflix "This season is finally hitting me that we are on a television series and that we have a big platform and amazing fans," he said. "It feels good. It's an honor and a privilege to represent the story that I am representing. This season was just so raw.""I like to make my acting work as truthful as I can make it," he said.Tinoco is drawn to his character, Cesar Diaz, for a variety of reasons and those reasons change every season. "In this season, in particular, Cesar is so optimistic," he admitted. "If you look at the scenes that he does, Cesar has a smile in almost every scene.""The thing I dislike most about Cesar is the trauma that he has been through," he said.On being an actor in the digital age, where streaming services are so popular, Tinoco said, "It's awesome. I have nothing but the greatest things to say about it. There have never been so many opportunities. We owe it all to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu for taking chances on shows like ours. Netflix took a chance on us and luckily, it is paying off.""We are doing good. We are the No. 1 show in America right now on Netflix for the past three days and you don't see that often with a lot of shows," he said.When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he shared that when he is on set, he is 100 percent focused on his work. "I don't party, I don't go out and I don't drink. I just focus on my craft and I study my lines every single night," he said. "We have an on set acting coach and we work with him a lot. I make sure to work with him."He revealed that at the moment, he is watching such shows as Narcos and Gentefied on Netflix. "I am watching these two shows right now and they are both amazing," he said.Each day, Tinoco is motivated by his drive to get better. "I am trying to be better than I was yesterday," he said. "I am trying to be the greatest version of myself.""Every scene that I do not only helps me grow as an artist but also as a person," he admitted. "I always keep my heart close to home and I always keep things very truthful. I transcend the tough times I experienced in my life into my acting work."For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to dream big, as well as to work hard and to work smart. "Action is the best teacher," he said. "You can plan out all of your moves but at the end of the day, you need to start somewhere. You need to start to be great."Tinoco listed the following actors as his dream collaboration partners: Helena Bonham Carter, Marion Cotillard, and Ana de Armas. "I am dying to work with Ana de Armas, who was in Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, Hands of Stone and War Dogs," he said.He also had nothing but the greatest remarks about actor Marcus Coloma , who plays the role of the new Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. "I love Marcus Coloma. He is amazing and he is going to be a big star," he said. "I want to work with Marcus later down the line."On the title of the current chapter of his life, the 22-year-old actor said, "The Beginning." "This is the beginning of my career. This is only me getting started. I'm going to be in this game for a very long time. I'm not just another pretty face in this industry. I am trying to do the best roles and work with the best actors and directors. I want to have a career like Leonardo DiCaprio," he said.Looking back in a rear-view mirror over the last five years, Tinoco sees a lot of growth, process, and focus. "I've seen some failures that have helped me grow," he said. "Perseverance makes us who we are and practice makes perfect."Tinoco defined the word success as contentment in life, enjoying yourself and growing every day. "I don't chase money, I don't chase fame, I would do acting, rich or poor, in a local theater or in big movies. If it makes me happy, I'm doing it," he said. "Success means happiness, growth and having people you love around you."For his fans, he concluded about the third season of On My Block, "I love the fans so much and I am so happy that they love the show and all of their positive responses. I am glad that the fans feel the same way about the ending as I do. The story is not over yet. There might be a fourth season. Thank you for the ride that they've been on with us."To learn more about actor Diego Tinoco, follow him on Instagram : Diego Tinoco's acting performance in the third season of the Netflix series On My Block earned a favorable review from Digital Journal More about Diego Tinoco, Netflix, on my block, Actor Diego Tinoco Netflix on my block Actor