Actor Diego Tinoco ("On My Block" on Netflix) is celebrating Immigrant Heritage Month and being an immigrant. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Tinoco, a proud son of immigrants, expressed that it is important for him to be an ally for immigrants in the United States, and he is using his platform to make a positive difference. "I know kids growing up, whether they were Latino or African American or Asian American, they need representation," he acknowledged. "They need inspiration and they need somebody to look up to. They need to know that in their own skin, they need to feel powerful."
"I remember as a kid growing up, I would get bullied or teased for being Latino. I remember thinking that I wish I had a role model to look up to who are proud of their skin from whatever background they are," he recalled.
"I think it's important to keep our young people inspired because they are ultimately what is going to make up America," he added.
