Actress Diandra Lyle chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" and "Moonbase 8." Secrets of Sulphur Springs hails from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless), executive producer Charles Pratt Jr. and Gwave Productions, LLC. Lyle also stars alongside Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly in Showtime's six-episode comedy series Moonbase 8. It deals with a ragtag team of astronauts-in-training living in isolation at a mock moonbase in the desert. "That was a lot of fun and a career highlight because of the heavyweights that I got to work with," she said. "When I auditioned for that role, we didn't know who was involved with it." She previously recurred on American Woman as Louise for the Paramount Network playing opposite Alicia Silverstone and has appeared in guest roles on Pearson, NCIS, Chicago Justice, Code Black, and Shameless. "American Woman was a good highlight because it was my first recurring role. That was a big victory," she admitted about American Woman. "I really am a character actor. There is a lot of soul behind my character Louise." On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I think it's great because there is a lot of content and so many more opportunities. There is a lot more diversity among the types of content that is out there. There is a lot more binging going on these days. It really is opening up the door for a wider array of stories, characters and it's just fabulous. The quantity part of it is definitely beneficial to the people in the business." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Have fun, that's one of my biggest things. Do the work. I want to do good work and I want to continue to grow. I want to keep making it. Every path is different for everybody. I truly believe what is 'for you' is 'for you'. It's a tough business, it's a cut-throat business. You need to keep up with the endurance because it's a marathon and not a sprint." Lyle defined the word success as "endurance." "Success means that you are putting forth your effort and you are working hard, getting through the challenging times, and you just keep going," she said. To learn more about actress Diandra Lyle, check out her Diandra Lyle Peter Kluge She plays Jess Dunn in the live-action mystery series Secrets of Sulphur Springs, which just premiered on January 15 on the Disney Channel. Jess is the dedicated, hardworking widow and loving, single mother of Harper (Kyliegh Curran) and Topher (Bryant Tardy). "It's a lot of fun because I'm a Disney mom, which is a fun thing to say. My chemistry has been great with my kids on the show. 