By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Entertainment World renowned magician and mentalist Derren Brown revealed that he will be touring the U.K. in 2020 as part of his "Showman" tour. While the content of his show remains clandestine, the internationally recognized mentalist shared that "the show will ultimately be about the audience member." "That's what I find most interesting," Brown said, in a press statement, prior to adding that getting his "Showman" tour on the road will be his favorite part of 2020. His new show, "Showman," is presented by Michael Vine, as well as Andrew O'Connor, Derren Brown and Paul Sandler for Vaudeville Productions Ltd; moreover, O'Connor directed "Showman" with Andy Nyman, and it was co-written by Nyman, O'Connor, and Brown. "Showman" will mark Brown's first stage tour in five years, and it will take place from March 27 to August 2, 2020. His show is not suitable for children under 12 years old. To learn more about Derren Brown and his latest news, check out his official website. In October of 2018, Derren Brown chatted with Digital Journal about his Sacrifice special on Netflix, and he opened up about the digital transformation of the entertainment industry.