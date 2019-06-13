Email
article imageDerren Brown headed to Broadway with 'Secret' engagement

By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Entertainment
New York - Acclaimed British mentalist Derren Brown is headed to Broadway this fall with a limited engagement of his critically-acclaimed production "Secret."
This will mark Brown's Broadway debut. Performances of Secret will begin on Broadway on September 6, and the actual opening will be on Sunday, September 15 at The Cort Theatre in New York City. It will wrap up on Saturday, January 4, 2020. This production is not recommended for children under the age of 12.
It was a massive success a few years back at the Atlantic Theater Company. That show, in particular, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Secret was co-written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and it was directed by O'Connor, Nyman, and Brown. The show was the recipient of the 2018 Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience."
In the United Kingdom, Brown's productions have enjoyed sold-out runs in the West End, and he has been awarded two Olivier Awards.
To learn more about Derren Brown's Secret, check out its official homepage.
Read More: Derren Brown chatted with Digital Journal this past October.
