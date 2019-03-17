By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Denise Richards has joined the cast of the hit daytime soap opera "The Bold and The Beautiful," which airs on CBS. In the popular daytime drama, The Bold and The Beautiful, Flo has been living in Los Angeles and has found herself in a complex and messy situation, which involves a baby swap (caused by Wayne Brady's character Dr. Reese Buckingham) and Flo is subsequently reunited with a former love interest, Wyatt Spencer (played by Darin Brooks). According to Aside from being involved in her daughter's life, Shauna comes to town with her own dark secrets from her past. Her first episode is expected to air on April 3. Richards' acting credits include Drop Dead Gorgeous, The World Is Not Enough, her reality show Denise Richards: It's Complicated, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, among others. On January 4, 2019, as Richards will be playing the character, Shauna Fulton, who is the mother of Flo Fulton, portrayed by Katrina Bowden.In the popular daytime drama, The Bold and The Beautiful, Flo has been living in Los Angeles and has found herself in a complex and messy situation, which involves a baby swap (caused by Wayne Brady's character Dr. Reese Buckingham) and Flo is subsequently reunited with a former love interest, Wyatt Spencer (played by Darin Brooks).According to People Magazine , the executive producer and head writer of The Bold and The Beautiful, Bradley Bell, described Shauna as a "fun-loving" and "hard-working" single mother from Las Vegas who has the desires to "live life to the fullest."Aside from being involved in her daughter's life, Shauna comes to town with her own dark secrets from her past. Her first episode is expected to air on April 3.Richards' acting credits include Drop Dead Gorgeous, The World Is Not Enough, her reality show Denise Richards: It's Complicated, as well as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, among others.On January 4, 2019, as Digital Journal reported , The Bold and The Beautiful celebrated its 8000th career episode. More about The Bold and the Beautiful, Denise Richards, CBS, Soap opera, Daytime The Bold and the Bea... Denise Richards CBS Soap opera Daytime Drama