Whatever you pour into things is what you are going to get out of things. Keep pushing and keep digging." To learn more about actor Denim Richards, follow him on In the third season of Yellowstone, Richards plays the role of "Colby" opposite Kevin Costner in the hit Paramount Network series. "Working with Kevin Costner was excellent. It's a great opportunity to work with somebody who was at the top of his game for so many decades in the entertainment business," he said. "I feel I gained 20 years of experience being able to just be around him."On playing Colby, he said, "he's a really fascinating character. He is in his beginning stages and to watch him evolve has been great. The best part about him is the opportunity to be around the other guys, riding the horses, and all the fun things. You get the best of both worlds."He appears as Jack Brown in the upcoming feature film, The Chickasaw Rancher , which tells the remarkable story inspired by the life of renowned Chickasaw cattleman Montford T. Johnson. "This was a phenomenal project. I have been very blessed at this point in my career," he admitted. "It's a fascinating project and I play a real-life man, Jack Brown. It is a really good story about Native Americans and people of color, and their relationships. Also, the things that brought them together such as farming and agriculture, which brought them together."Richards recently directed and co-wrote a psychological thriller short film The Zoo, which tackles the often-untold story of the black experience during the Holocaust, which is in post-production. "I wanted to be able to tell more stories about people of color in these different time periods that most people wouldn't necessarily have put us," he said. "The Zoo was really an opportunity to educate since unfortunately, we don't know a lot about our history. In these different time periods, I was always wondering about people of color and what they were doing. The Zoo became one of my first opportunities to explore those realms during World War II in Nazi, Germany."He spoke highly about Good Trouble on Freeform. "Good Trouble was a really nice experience. I never really saw myself in that world per se," he said. "It was a really fun and great opportunity for self-discovery for me on a personal journey. That was a really beautiful thing."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's a different time. Everything is about pivoting and taking things as they come. It's up to us to constantly deal with what we are dealing with society in the age that we are in. We also have a tremendous responsibility to continue tell stories about our history so that our history is not lost on us."He is also the author of the inspirational self-help and wellness book, Mastering Your Mind, which is available for purchase as an e-book. Mastering Your Mind gives readers something positive to think about every single day through quotes and passages designed to awaken their subconscious minds and flood it with peace, love, tranquility, and awareness. All proceeds from the book go towards Operation Underground Railroad , whose mission is to eradicate human trafficking, especially child trafficking. "I wrote it over the course of the lockdown," he said. "There is so much uncertainly that has been going on in the world. I was blessed to write this to help people focus on themselves.""Mastering Your Mind is really a daily guide to just challenge yourself mentally, emotionally, and spiritually and to really take advantage of that going forward in the future," he said.Richards defined the word success as "doing things that are spiritually gratifying." "Once you and comfortable with yourself and where you are, everything else becomes an added bonus and an added blessing," he said.For his fans and followers, he concluded, "I hope that whatever you get from me, it is spiritually and emotionally fulfilling, as well as empowering. More than anything, focus on that and keep going. Whatever you pour into things is what you are going to get out of things. Keep pushing and keep digging."To learn more about actor Denim Richards, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram