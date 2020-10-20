Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Delon de Metz chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about playing Zende Forrester Dominguez on "The Bold and The Beautiful" on CBS. "Zende is a fashion designer and that gives me more leeway to just have fun in the role," he said. "I allow the looseness to come out. It has been a lot of fun playing this role in this specific occupation." "I love every time they put me in a new outfit, I just want to take it home. I'm a big fan of the maroon suit, I would just like to keep it," he said jokingly. He went on to describe Zende as "confident, motivated, and flirty." "I am with the fans. I am looking forward to seeing how things will go and how they will develop. I would like to see more of Zende's backstory filled in. I am excited to see what journey the writers will put me on," he said. "It is fun to be in the Zoe and Carter love triangle," he said. "For me, it's enjoyable and relatable. It's fun to be in this romantic storyline." On filming in quarantine, he said, "It has been unusual. This is my first time doing daytime, but they are doing a great job in regard to social distancing, and adhering to a level of cleanliness and hand sanitizing. Nevertheless, it's still a blast to shoot." When asked how he handles being dialogue-heavy, he said, "I don't find that too challenging. The biggest challenge is trying to create a level of intimacy while being across the stage from your scene partner, that's a little bit more concerning for me. The pace of it is really quick, it's one take and you go. Depending on how deep the scene is, you want it to be great on the first take. That is a new challenge to overcome, but it has been a joy to be in something that has that pace to it. The show keeps moving." Each day, he is motivated by the opportunity to play such great roles. "I'm a New York kid so to be able to play someone who is a lead designer in one of the biggest fashion houses in America is pretty interesting. That's a joy and a lot of fun," he said. "Also, I like to play things that may not be inherent to my natural character or persona. Those things are fun because you get to show colors of yourself that you may not have the luxury to show in real life," he said. On being an actor in the digital age (at a time when streaming is popular), he said with a sweet laugh, "Now, my friends have no excuse not to see the show. Before, you could give them a freebie, but now there are no more hall passes anymore. All my friends are mandated to watch me." For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "have fun" with the craft of acting. "When you are up-and-coming, and the pressure is on you, sometimes you forget to have fun," he said. "Things don't come out as good when I am tense and nervous. Whenever I've had fun, I have always been rewarded for it." "Also, see the profession through, make sure this is what you want to do," he added. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Halcyon Days." "I am happy. I feel extremely calm, relaxed, and peaceful. I am having a blast. I am grateful to be working during the pandemic," he said. He revealed that the best advice he was ever given was to learn from other people's mistakes. "Some things you really need to fully go through to understand them yourself," he said. If he were to do any track and field event, he shared that he would love to try the "pole vault." "It looks so cool," he admitted. In swimming, he listed the breaststroke and the butterfly as two of his favorite strokes. "I love the butterfly due to the speed factor, especially if it's a race," he said. "Breaststroke is the easy, fun one to hang with. It's not too strenuous." He defined the word success as "breaking through any limits I might have as an actor and as a human being." It has been humbling and encouraging, and it gives you the freedom to experiment and play on set. I hope to continue to have the support of the fan-base."To learn more about The Bold and The Beautiful, or to stream the show online, check out the official CBS website For more information on actor Delon de Metz, follow him on Instagram