By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress and singer Deana Martin is returning to the South Point Showroom in Las Vegas for the second edition of her celebrity roast, which honors Joe Mantegna. Deana is the daughter of the late "King of Cool," the iconic entertainer Dean Martin. An acclaimed performer in her own right, Deana continues her father's legacy by recreating "The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast," which ran on NBC between 1974 to 1984. Additional celebrity roasters will be announced in the next few weeks. Her 2006 debut album, Memories Are Made of This, stayed in the Top 10 for 40 consecutive weeks, and her follow-up album Volare reached the Top 10 on the Billboard charts in 2009. She went on to release White Christmas, Destination Moon and Swing Street. As an author, she made the New York Times' No. Best Seller list with her 2004 memoir, Memories Are Made of This: Dean Martin Through His Daughter's Eyes. In this memoir, Deana opened up about several stories about her father (that were never previously told). The e-book version of this memoir returned Deana to the best-selling book charts in 2015 on Wall Street Journal's roster of best-selling e-books. On April 20, Martin will be performing at Lorenzo's in Staten Island, New York. To learn more about Deana Martin, check out her Joe Mantegna is a world-renowned actor, producer, writer and director, and the roast will take place on Sunday, April 15 at 6 p.m. Mantegna is known for his role as David Rossi in the CBS hit series Criminal Minds. He is also known for his roles in Three Amigos, The Godfather Part III and Up Close & Personal. He won a Tony Award for "Best Featured Actor in a Play" for Glengarry Glen Ross, and he earned Emmy nominations for his roles in several different miniseries.