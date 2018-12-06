By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Entertainment Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds, who is known as the star of "Deadpool," will be producing a new supernatural motion picture. Writer Jasper DeWitt wrote the novella, which was originally published on The author, Jasper DeWitt, has joined other writers (such as American author Dathan Auerbach who is known for his debut novel Penpal) that have published their work on Reddit No Sleep, which is the home for realistic horror fiction. In the meantime, Reynolds is starring in the live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu, which was directed by Rob Letterman; moreover, the film is based on the gaming franchise. He joins fellow actors Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy. Aside from being an actor, Reynolds is also a producer of the Deadpool films, which have accumulated over $1.5 billion in revenue in box offices worldwide. In 2017, Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Reynolds will be turning a Reddit short story into a horror film. The actor will be producing the adaptation of The Patient Who Nearly Drove Me Out of Medicine. It will be produced via his Maximum Effort production company, as well as Roy Lee and Jon Berg through Vertigo Entertainment.Writer Jasper DeWitt wrote the novella, which was originally published on Reddit No Sleep . It deals with an idealistic young doctor who tries to find a solution to a mystery and heal its most challenging patient. As of this point, no director or actors have joined this project.The author, Jasper DeWitt, has joined other writers (such as American author Dathan Auerbach who is known for his debut novel Penpal) that have published their work on Reddit No Sleep, which is the home for realistic horror fiction.In the meantime, Reynolds is starring in the live-action Pokémon movie, Detective Pikachu, which was directed by Rob Letterman; moreover, the film is based on the gaming franchise. He joins fellow actors Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, and Bill Nighy.Aside from being an actor, Reynolds is also a producer of the Deadpool films, which have accumulated over $1.5 billion in revenue in box offices worldwide. In 2017, Reynolds received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More about Ryan reynolds, Reddit, Horror, Actor, Pokemon Ryan reynolds Reddit Horror Actor Pokemon