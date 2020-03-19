Email
article image'Days of Our Lives' suspends production amid Coronavirus outbreak

By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Entertainment
The Emmy award-winning daytime drama, "Days of Our Lives" on NBC has halted its production amid the Coronavirus pandemic.
As Digital Journal reported this past fall, the show was renewed for its 56th season after dramatic negotiations between the network and Sony Pictures TV.
Days of Our Lives will continue to remain dark until further notice. Since it tapes nearly seven months in advance, Days of Our Lives already has enough episodes through October.
The hit NBC soap opera, set in Salem, now joins such daytime dramas as The Young and The Restless, The Bold and The Beautiful, and General Hospital, all of which have halted their productions.
The head writer of Days of Our Lives, Ron Carlivati, tweeted that the show has suspended its production but they have already taped Halloween, as well as some of the November sweeps, so there will be plenty of Days of Our Lives for the moment. "Next week, I am writing Christmas," he remarked.
Days Of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in conjunction with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with Greg Meng and Albert Alarr serving as co-executive producers.
