As Digital Journal reported
this past fall, the show was renewed for its 56th season after dramatic negotiations between the network and Sony Pictures TV.
Days of Our Lives
will continue to remain dark until further notice. Since it tapes nearly seven months in advance, Days of Our Lives
already has enough episodes through October.
The hit NBC soap opera, set in Salem, now joins such daytime dramas as The Young and The Restless
, The Bold and The Beautiful
, and General Hospital
, all of which have halted their productions.
The head writer of Days of Our Lives
, Ron Carlivati, tweeted
that the show has suspended its production but they have already taped Halloween, as well as some of the November sweeps, so there will be plenty of Days of Our Lives for the moment. "Next week, I am writing Christmas," he remarked.
Days Of Our Lives
is produced by Corday Productions, Inc. in conjunction with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with Greg Meng and Albert Alarr serving as co-executive producers.