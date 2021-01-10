On January 10, Peter Reckell (known for playing the iconic role of Bo Brady in "Days of Our Lives") participated in a virtual fan event for an intimate group of fans.
It was hosted by Star Image Entertainment, and the proceeds benefit Cedars CanSupport.
The Joy album by Blue Aeris is available on digital service providers by clicking here. This collection was released on Mercia Records/Mercia Music Group and it was distributed by Sony/The Orchard. It co-produced by Kelly Moneymaker and Kehan Miller, and mixed by Nick Granville and Frank Rosato
On his favorite part of making the Joy album with Blue Aeris, he said, "I loved the collaboration aspect. Down here in New Zealand, getting the Kiwi artists to do the Christmas album was an amazing experience."
"My wife, Kelly [Moneymaker] had a great time working with all of these artists. There is a lot of talent down here. People just get together and play songs. This CD came together organically and we all had a great time," he added.
For more information on Blue Aeris, visit their official website, their Facebook page, and on Instagram.
