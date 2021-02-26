Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Actor David Violi chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his career and being an artist in the digital age. "That keeps a fire burning inside that no one can put out and with each achievement and step forward I just get hungrier. Haha. That’s what gets me going and motivated every day is to put in the tough work that it takes to do what I love...acting. There is a quote that sums it up, 'The harder I work, the luckier I get',” he said. On being an actor and artist in the digital age, he said, "Fortunate, a few years ago it was like the wild, wild, west, but it has settled down and is now just a part of our daily lives. It’s created a tremendous amount of opportunity for actors, if nothing else than in a sheer number of projects there are between network, cable, and streaming services. And the quality is still there, which you might not expect, but it is. Which means there is a tremendous amount of talent out there that are able to get their shot now." "That’s why you have to be motivated every day to continue to push and work, otherwise someone else is waiting to take your spot. Then on the social media end, it’s great because it allows me to connect with people in the business I may not otherwise be able to so easily. And the ability to connect with people around the world who like to keep up with projects that I’m involved with is very special," he said. On his future plans, he revealed, "After an upside down 2020, things are looking like they are getting more and more back to normal or as normal as can be. I have a few projects with Ubiquity Entertainment that are ready to get filming as soon as all the logistics are finished up. One is called “Through Jade’s Eyes” from the incredibly creative mind of writer Sue M. Swank. I play Detective Blake Hamilton who through a series of events is forced to work with a psychic medium, Jade Frost, played by the awesome Jillian Newton." "Wait until you get to watch Jillian, she is going to blow up the screen...wow…she’s amazing. So against his better judgment, he has to work with this psychic on different cases related to her visions and they have an intense push-pull relationship professionally and personally, they are both well-meaning but flawed individuals. Things get very hot on both ends...haha. This series has such intelligent, intense, fun, and dare I say sexy storylines that I can’t wait to get filming," he elaborated. "The other project is called 'Realm of the Waterfall' and is totally different," he said. "This is going to be simply stunning, it is such a large scope project and I am so excited to be a part of it. “Realm” deals with many unique cultures and societies maneuvering and battling for world domination. I play a character, Intevar from the House of Draven. It is an adventure, fantasy, and action all combined to create this incredible world full of rich storylines and incredible visuals." "The places we are set to film are just magical and I can’t wait to get this going, too. It’s such a pleasure to be working with Ubiquity Entertainment and its CEO Kevin Kellum, there is such a forward-thinking vision going on there. I really think people will be astounded by the products that they put out," he said. "Outside of them, I’d love to pick up another project before I get going on these. Beyond 2021, I want to continue to expand my work and challenge myself. Work with great people and increase my reach for the audience to be able to watch and enjoy my projects," he added. For young and aspiring actors, he encouraged them to "do it." "Get out there, no matter where you live, find a local theater or do a few plays at school and just start acting. Get comfortable in your own body and being in front of people. Maybe find a local acting teacher too, again, get your feet wet," he said. Violi continued, "Then, if you want to continue and move to a large acting market like LA, NYC, Atlanta, Chicago, etc get there, and before you jump into an expensive acting class go sign up and start doing extra work. Why? Because I’ve known actors who get on a TV or film set and hate it. They like acting, but hate being on a set. Extra work gets you on major professional sets so you can see what a day in the life of a working actor is." "Days can be very long 16 hour days, a lot of waiting around and then the pressure of being ready and doing your job when you are called on. I love it, there is no place I’d rather be than on set. I love the energy, the people, the creative process, but it’s not for everyone," he added. "Then if you find you like being on set, get yourself into a professional acting class or school. Now there are hundreds of choices so experiment, most classes will let you sit in on a class for free so do it and go to a lot of them. Find a teacher you gel with and who teaches a technique that you think can work for you. Also, there is no right or wrong technique, it is what works for you," he elaborated. "Personally, I use a mash-up of things I learned from many of the top instructors," he said. I took them and made them mine and I rely heavily on my instincts. I have friends that use completely different techniques and that’s fine….again it’s what works for you. Then you’re on your way. Now get out there and meet people, don’t compromise yourself or your morals for anything, but really meet and talk to people in the business." "You will learn a lot and who knows maybe make an important lifelong connection. Lastly, be nice to everyone, in general, but also, because today's waiter or receptionist is tomorrow's producer, director, casting director," he added. He listed Leonardo DiCaprio as his dream collaboration choice in acting. "Leonardo DiCaprio for sure, his broad range of work is just incredible. I remember being just floored watching his early performances in movies like 'What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?', 'The Basketball Diaries' and 'This Boy’s Life' and he hasn’t slowed down at all," he said. "Then the maestro himself, Tom Hanks. The subtleties of his work are just a pleasure to watch. There is just such honesty there, it’s something I strive for. Of course, then there’s Meryl Streep who I think any actor would want to work with. There’s Robert Downey Jr., Nicole Kidman and so many more," he added. David Violi Bjoern Kommerell He complimented master photographer "Another thing I love and am in awe of is that Bjoern is a master of light. The ways he moves, manipulates, and uses light is incredible...again like no one else I’ve shot with. Then, of course, the end product is just BAM! You don’t need retouching, you don’t need color balancing it’s just outstanding. I remember seeing my pictures for the first time after shooting with him and was like 'Damn, I look good'." On his definition of the word success, he said, "Generally, to be able to live your life fully and freely in the manner in which you choose, while not hurting others. Success, personally, is being able to create and express myself, to live life comfortably, have good health, to have close and loving relationships, to be able to give back, and to laugh a lot. It would be nice when all is said and done that my tiny little piece of this world is even slightly better because I was here." To learn more about David Violi, follow him on David Violi Bjoern Kommerell Regarding his daily motivations as an actor, Violi said, "Creativity. It really does. There is a tremendous amount of work as an actor that isn’t “acting” and it is all so we have those incredible moments of creativity and collaboration. 