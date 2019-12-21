Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Veteran entertainment publicist David Salidor chatted with Digital Journal about his dis Company, working with Micky Dolenz of The Monkees and other noteworthy artists, his plans for 2020 and being a publicist in the digital age. On his plans for 2020, he said, "We are helping to develop several TV-pilots to be shopped and continuing with our long-term clients, including Micky Dolenz (another Mike & Micky tour in April), celebrity-author Mark Bego (his book on Elton John, Rocket Man, is out January 7), Robert Miller’s jazz-rock aggregation Project Grand Slam, social influencer Wendy Stuart Kaplan, and, Donnie Kehr, who fronts Rockers On Broadway; a terrific organization. And, a few surprises to be announced in January." On being a publicist in the digital age, Salidor said, "It's terrific. The majority of these new digital platforms are great and the writers are superb. I'm happiest when I'm working and these new outlets keep it fun and real." Regarding the essentials of being a good publicist, he said, "Experience is a must. When I begin to talk to new clients, I encourage them to shop around. This is a business where relationships are crucial and you can't cement a relationship overnight. I can get to any key writer with one phone call or email. Its trust with the writers and your experience that makes something like that happen." On his proudest professional moments, Salidor said, "Getting Run-DMC on the cover of Rolling Stone. It was a group effort, but a high point. Watching Debbie Gibson sing onstage with Elton John and Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. Every performance by Micky Dolenz, when he did his show at NYC’s 54 Below, it was riveting. He's the total artist. And certainly helping to start the New Music Seminar in 1984 and having Madonna and Coati Mundi (Kid Creole & the Coconuts) on the artist panel. And, I'd be remiss in not mentioning The Moody Blues, Al Green, and, meeting Pete Townshend at Donnie Kehr's Rockers On Broadway last year. I first met him in 1967. Now, that’s a story to tell." For young and aspiring public relations professionals, he said, "Work with a credible individual or firm and take in everything you can. Begin to build a war chest of successes. You can't buy experience and you can't get it from someone who doesn't have the right credits." On his definition of the word success, Salidor explained, "When my clients are happy, I'm happy. There are two types of PR clients: the first will pay you a lot of money and tell you what to do, the second is the one who'll listen to you and work with you. The more a client tells me about their career and what they want, the more I can do. It's a team effort all around." To learn more about David Salidor and dis Company, check out his official website