Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment

Esteemed entertainment publicist David Salidor of dis COMPANY chatted with Digital Journal about being a press representative during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and how this pandemic has affected his line of work.

Salidor acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed his daily job routine quite a bit. "It was quite an adjustment as I've always had an office, and employees, to work from and with. In a way, once I got everything situated, it was quite easy and everyone working remotely worked surprisingly well. I never had a chance to test it before and it's working remarkably well," he said.

For other publicists during this Coronavirus pandemic era, he said, "During this crisis, getting the word out correctly and efficiently is still key. That's what I've always done and continue to do. Fortunately, we've developed a reputation for over 36 years, and that's paying off. I've always felt it a good sign when the significant journalists and outlets reach out to you. You can only have that happen when you've developed the right relationships and trust with the media."

David Salidor and Micky Dolenz
Paul Undersinger

Salidor, who is the long-time publicist of Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, also opened up about Dolenz' latest news. "Micky was the first artist I know of to postpone an event – ironically for this past weekend in New York City. As usual, Micky is always ahead of the curve. Almost every artist, venue and event was postponed after that. There's a new live album, The Mike and Micky Show Live that is still set to be released April 3 via Rhino. The tour that was also set to launch on April 3 has been moved."

"Another client Wendy Stuart Kaplan has started a web-series called Pandemic Cooking; what to easily cook during the crisis and the cable-networks immediately contacted me to perhaps live stream it on their networks," he said.

"Adaptability is key right now," Salidor further added.

"Clearly staying safe and healthy are the overriding concerns," Salidor said. Life will return to normal in due course, although the new normal will need some significant adjustments. There have already been significant downsizing in the media business and unfortunately, that will continue for quite some time. That said, getting the word out as I said, remains key.

David Salidor of the dis Company
Bobby Bank

On being a publicist in 2020, he said, "Well, up until two weeks ago, it felt better than ever. I found myself as engaged and excited as ever. There was an abundance of new projects almost ready to launch."

For more information on David Salidor and dis Company, check out his official homepage